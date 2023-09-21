Motoring groups call for clarity over electric car mandate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motoring groups call for clarity over electric car mandate

By Press Association
Ministers are under pressure from motoring groups to provide clarity over upcoming rules on greener cars (John Walton/PA)
Ministers are under pressure from motoring groups to provide clarity over upcoming rules on greener cars.

Rishi Sunak’s decision to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars has cast doubts on the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

The mandate, which is due to come into force at the start of next year, will see manufacturers hit with fines if certain proportions of the new cars and vans they sell are not zero emission, such as battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Final details of the scheme have not been confirmed, despite the planned start date being just over three months away.

The Government has not responded to its public consultation on the new rules, which closed in May.

It included a proposed minimum ZEV target trajectory for new cars beginning at 22% in 2024, increasing to 80% in 2030 and reaching 100% in 2035.

The document suggested that manufacturers who do not meet these thresholds – and are unable to use allowances bought from other car makers – will be required to pay the Government £15,000 per polluting car sold above the limits.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister announced that the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be delayed from 2030 to 2035.

The Government has not announced whether this will affect the ZEV mandate.

Hybrids – which combine an electric motor with a petrol and diesel tank – will still be prohibited from 2035.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “It isn’t clear how delaying the ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars of itself will help drive down the cost of buying or running zero emission alternatives.

“That means all auto-company eyes will now turn to the Government’s decision on its zero emission vehicle mandate, unless that’s at risk of being postponed as well.”

Sally Foote, UK managing director at car buying platform Carwow, said: “The announcement fails to provide much-needed clarity regarding the new zero emission vehicle mandate.

“All this positive progress as we transition towards electric vehicles risks being undermined by (Wednesday’s) announcement, which could send the message that going green isn’t that important.”

Robert Llewellyn, founder of the Fully Charged Show – a home energy and electric vehicle online news channel, said: “The UK car industry is unified behind the need to accelerate the battery electric vehicle market in the UK.

“Any dilution of the ZEV mandate will have the opposite effect on BEV adoption in the UK.”