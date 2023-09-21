Kemi Badenoch criticises Lord Goldsmith for opposition to climate plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kemi Badenoch criticises Lord Goldsmith for opposition to climate plans

By Press Association
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch leaves Downing Street (PA)
Kemi Badenoch has criticised a Conservative former minister for his harsh words against the Prime Minister’s decision to weaken key UK climate commitments.

The Business Secretary said former Foreign Office minister Lord Goldsmith had “way more money than pretty much everyone in the UK”, as she emphasised Rishi Sunak’s plan was “right for the UK”.

Mr Sunak said he was acting to avoid public backlash against green policies, because of their potential costs for the public.

Lord Goldsmith, a Tory environmentalist who resigned in June from the Government in protest at a perceived apathy towards climate issues, was among several high-profile Conservatives who publicly criticised the plans.

He claimed the Prime Minister was attempting to “turn the environment into a US-style political wedge issue” and went as far as to demand a general election.

Asked about Lord Goldsmith’s comments by LBC, Ms Badenoch said: “You have chosen negative comments, there are a lot of Conservative MPs who are speaking very positively about this. You are only giving one view.

“Zac Goldsmith is someone who cares very much about the environment, he is a friend of mine. But the fact is, he has way more money than pretty much everyone in the UK.

“This is not how we make decisions, we need to make decisions based on what the facts are.”

Asked whether the Prime Minister was also out of touch because of his wealth, the Business Secretary said: “They are doing quite different things.

“The point I am making is that Zac Goldsmith is one person who has one opinion. He is a friend of mine, I have had arguments with him about this.

“But the key thing is that you can’t cherry-pick comments and say they are reflective of the entire Conservative Party. That is just simply not the case.”

Among the measures announced by the Prime Minister was a five-year delay to the ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars, pushing it back to 2035.

He also watered down the plan to phase out gas boilers by 2035.

House of Lords new members
Zac Goldsmith (right) being sworn in as a member of the House of Lords (UK Parliament)

Ms Badenoch defended the announcement, telling Sky News: “We need to make sure that what we are doing is right for the UK. This is not some sort of cynical ploy.

“I have been the Business Secretary now for almost a year. I know what businesses are saying. This is not just about big business, there is small business to think about.

“This is the right thing to do and I fully support the Prime Minister.”

In a speech laying out the plans on Wednesday, Mr Sunak also claimed he had halted plans to tax meat, and make car sharing compulsory, among other restrictive measures which were not Government policy.

Lord Goldsmith described these claims as “cynical beyond belief”.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: “The PM is pretending to halt frightening proposals that simply do not exist.

“He is doing it to turn the environment into a US-style political wedge issue – something the UK has avoided all my political life.”