Review of process to award ferries contract expected ‘fairly soon’ – minister

By Press Association
The Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa ferries are due to be delivered five years later than scheduled (Jane Barlow/PA)
A review of the award of a contract for two delayed and over-budget ferries is expected to be completed “fairly soon”, the transport minister has said.

The Glen Sannox and the newly-named Glen Rosa are due to be delivered five years later than planned and after costing more than three times the initial £97 million price tag.

Last year, a report from BBC Scotland claimed Ferguson Marine had been given sight of a document detailing the design specifications by a consultant, some of which was copied into the yard’s bid, while competitors had to submit a bid with the aid of a less detailed dossier.

There was also an allegation of a private meeting between the yard and Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL).

Responding to the broadcast in February of the BBC’s Disclosure documentary, CMAL instructed Barry Smith KC to investigate the award of the contract and ascertain if the process had been rigged in favour of the Port Glasgow yard.

Fiona Hyslop
Transport minister Fiona Hyslop appeared before Public Audit Committee on Thursday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking to the Public Audit Committee on Thursday, transport minister Fiona Hyslop was asked when the review will be published: “That’s a matter for the CMAL board, I think it would be fairly soon.

“I’m not responsible for the timescale for that.”

Asked by Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson if the review will be published, Chris Wilcock – head of the ferries branch at Transport Scotland – said: “I think the CMAL chief executive (Kevin Hobbs) was pretty clear that they intend to publish as much of it as they possibly can.

“They’ll obviously need to take into account any relevant personal information or any other elements there, but certainly Kevin Hobbs has been pretty clear they’re keen to publish as full an account of it as they can.”