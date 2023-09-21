Robison insists ‘no decisions made’ on raising council tax rates

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison says no decision has yet been made on council tax, as she clashed with Anas Sarwar over a consultation on raising rates for certain properties.

Ms Robison said Labour had “turned their back” on raising more money through taxation, while Mr Sarwar said the SNP is “making life harder for working people”.

A consultation document suggests there could be increases of 7.5% to 22.5% for properties in council tax Band E or higher.

During First Minister’s Questions, Mr Sarwar said a family in Cambuslang where the mother is a nurse and the father is a teacher already face increases in their food costs, energy bills and mortgage payments.

Shona Robison said it is misleading to claim council tax will be increased (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “Now the SNP want to make that worse by asking both mum and dad to pay more income tax, to pay hundreds of pounds more in council tax, and £15 a day to get to their work in Glasgow.

“This family is being let down by both Tory and SNP incompetence, both making life harder for working people.”

Ms Robison was standing in at FMQs for Humza Yousaf, who is in New York for a series of meetings around Climate Week.

Anas Sarwar said the SNP is making things worse for working people (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She said: “Anas Sarwar is now getting his orders from (UK Labour leader) Keir Starmer, and that is to not promise anything in terms of progressive taxation and to turn his back on raising additional funds.

“What Anas Sarwar should remember is that if we had followed what he seems to be suggesting, the Tory tax policy, we would have a billion pounds less for public services in our coffers.

“No decisions have been made in terms of council tax increases and he should not be saying to the people of Rutherglen or anywhere else that that is the case, because that is to mislead.”