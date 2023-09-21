UK gives £160m to global net zero efforts as domestic pledges curbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK gives £160m to global net zero efforts as domestic pledges curbed

By Press Association
Energy minister Graham Stuart announced the £160 million in climate funding at a UN summit in New York (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK will provide £160 million towards developing nations’ net zero efforts at the same time as Rishi Sunak is watering down green pledges at home.

Energy minister Graham Stuart announced the funding at the United Nations’ Climate Ambitions Summit in New York.

The Department for Energy Secretary and Net Zero said the money would assist developing nations to speed up the creation and deployment of new green technologies designed to reduce emissions and drive down costs.

It comes after the Prime Minister delayed a number of goals aimed at achieving a net zero carbon emissions economy in the UK by 2050 in a move that has sparked widespread criticism, including from those in his own party and the Government’s climate change advisers.

In a speech on Wednesday, Conservative Party leader Mr Sunak pushed back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars, softened the plan to phase out gas boilers by 2035 and scrapped the requirement of energy efficiency upgrades to homes.

The Prime Minister said the shift was in response to concerns over the financial costs to British households – but insisted the UK, even with the changes, is still on target to meet the 2050 target.

After announcing the Government’s latest international climate change package in the US, Mr Stuart said: “The UK has cut its emissions by more than any other major economy since 1990 and, following Cop26, will continue to spearhead international efforts to limit global warming and reach net zero.

“It is essential that developing countries are able to future-proof their industries too — and we will stand with them every step of the way in their industrial transformation.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Chelmsford
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has weakened climate pledges over cost concerns for the public (Alastair Grant/PA)

The money follows the Prime Minister’s pledge, made during his trip to India for the G20 summit, of £1.62 billion towards the Global Climate Fund.

It marked the UK’s biggest single financial contribution to helping the world’s most vulnerable people adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change, No 10 said.

The £160 million funding envelope is part of wider UK international efforts to assist developing countries in tackling climate change, which includes a commitment to spend £11.6 billion on international climate finance between 2021 and 2026.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho is set to join her French counterpart, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, in Paris on Thursday for the Climate Mobilisation Forum.

At the gathering, Ms Coutinho, a close ally of Mr Sunak’s, will meet leading businesses and philanthropists looking to invest in developing technologies.

Her department said the Cabinet minister would stress the need for international co-operation to reduce global emissions during those meetings.