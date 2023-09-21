Mother calls on Government to go much further on XL bully ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Mother calls on Government to go much further on XL bully ban

By Press Association
Emma Whitfield, 32, is calling for a “Jack Lis Law”, named after her son who died in November 2021 in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, South Wales, after the attack by an XL bully dog (family handout/PA)
Emma Whitfield, 32, is calling for a “Jack Lis Law”, named after her son who died in November 2021 in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, South Wales, after the attack by an XL bully dog (family handout/PA)

The mother of a 10-year-old boy killed by an American XL bully dog has called on the Government to go much further than just banning the breed.

Emma Whitfield, 32, said the Government needs to target backstreet breeders and irresponsible dog owners if the proposed ban is to work.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the XL bully would be added to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act following a spate of recent attacks.

Ms Whitfield’s son Jack Lis was attacked in Caerphilly, South Wales, two years ago by an XL bully dog, which was named Beast.

Since her son’s death, Ms Whitfield has campaigned for responsible dog ownership, but after hearing about further attacks by XL bully dogs called for the breed to be banned.

“Banning the dog at the moment will help and putting restrictions on them will prevent these type of attacks,” she told the PA news agency.

“But, in the long term, if backyard breeders still exist, they are going to create a new breed and we could find ourselves in a few years in the same place.

“It could be a whole lot worse.

“This is why the Government cannot stop at a ban, they need to stop the breeders who are abusing the system.

“With backyard breeders, a lot of it is money and how much they can make.”

She added: “A ban is not enough and the issue runs much deeper, and if the Government doesn’t tackle that then we are going to be in the same place in a couple of years’ time.”

Ms Whitfield said she cried when she heard that the Prime Minister planned on adding the XL bully to the list of prohibited dogs.

“I saw the news within minutes and I just cried because finally something is getting done,” she said.

“I have never tried to say that every single XL bully is bad and there will be responsible owners who look after their dogs.

“There are a few owners that are abusing the dogs and abusing the system, and we are seeing increased attacks from this breed.

“If it is for status, I would say stop. You don’t need that kind of status and you don’t need to prove your ego with that kind of dog.

“If people loved their dog as much as they claim to do, then they should never have allowed them to do those things in the first place.

“A ban is the product of what those bad people have created.”

CCTV showed the dog that killed Jack Lis, called Beast, outside the village shop Top Stores on Heol Aneurin, Caerphilly, barking at a man (Gwent Police/PA)
CCTV showed the dog that killed Jack Lis, called Beast, outside the village shop Top Stores on Heol Aneurin, Caerphilly, barking at a man (Gwent Police/PA)

Gail Jones, 64, whose mother Shirley Patrick, 83, was killed by an XL bully in December last year in Caerphilly, welcomed the Government ban.

“This is what I wanted more than anything. Not for the dogs to be destroyed, which a lot of people seem to think is going to happen,” she said.

“These dogs are going to phased out, so in 10 years there won’t be any more XL bullies.

“Some people say there are no bad dogs and only bad owners, which is not true.

“I am proud to say that Caerphilly has been the first in Wales to launch the initiative around promoting responsible ownership among all breeds.”

Ms Whitfield and Mrs Jones were speaking at the launch of the LEAD (Local Environmental Awareness on Dogs) initiative which is encouraging responsible dog ownership across Caerphilly.

Gwent Police, Caerphilly Council and other agencies are working together to educate dog owners about their pets.

Superintendent Mike Richards, of Gwent Police, said: “This partnership initiative is being launched following a number of tragic cases in our area where people have been killed or seriously injured by a dog.

“There’s now an increased awareness of dog attacks among our communities, so we want to raise this further and work together to promote safe dog ownership.”

Members of the public are urged to call the local authority about noisy dogs, dog fouling, illegal breeding or stray dogs, and the police for illegal breeds, organised dog fights, dangerous dogs or anti-social behaviour with dogs.

The XL bully, which is developed from the American pit bull terrier, is not a recognised as a specific breed by the Kennel Club.

It is against the law to own, breed or sell dogs on the list drawn up by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

It is also against the law to have a dog that is dangerously out of control, which can be punished by prison sentences and unlimited fines.

There are currently four banned breeds of dog in the UK: the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino and fila Brasileiro.