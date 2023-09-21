Sunak chats to farming apprentices on back of net-zero announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Sunak chats to farming apprentices on back of net-zero announcement

By Press Association
The Prime Minister was meeting young people studying at Writtle University College in Essex (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Prime Minister was meeting young people studying at Writtle University College in Essex (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Prime Minister spoke to apprentices in a tractor shed and in a field of sheep during a visit to an agricultural college in Essex on Thursday.

Rishi Sunak met young people learning to service farm machinery at Writtle University College, on a scheme working with equipment brands Case and New Holland.

He then walked to a nearby field where more apprentices were funnelling sheep through a series of metal barriers.

Rishi Sunak visit to Chelmsford
Rishi Sunak was visiting Writtle University College near Chelmsford (Alastair Grant/PA)

Apprentices used a tool called a drench gun to squirt medicine into the animals’ mouths for worming.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Sunak said he had been “talking to apprentices who work in our farming sector”.

“I’ve been talking to them about the changes that I announced yesterday ensuring we’re going to deliver net zero but do so in a proportionate, pragmatic way that minimises the impact on working families, all while hitting what are world-leading targets,” he said.

“As I’ve been talking to them, these changes are particularly important for our rural and farming communities who were facing huge costs and are the backbone of our local economies.

“I’m going to make the big decisions that are right for the long-term interests of our country, even if those are difficult, because that’s how we’re going to bring change, that’s how we’re going to build a better future for our children.”