Sunak chats to farming apprentices on back of net-zero announcement

The Prime Minister spoke to apprentices in a tractor shed and in a field of sheep during a visit to an agricultural college in Essex on Thursday.

Rishi Sunak met young people learning to service farm machinery at Writtle University College, on a scheme working with equipment brands Case and New Holland.

He then walked to a nearby field where more apprentices were funnelling sheep through a series of metal barriers.

Rishi Sunak was visiting Writtle University College near Chelmsford (Alastair Grant/PA)

Apprentices used a tool called a drench gun to squirt medicine into the animals’ mouths for worming.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Sunak said he had been “talking to apprentices who work in our farming sector”.

“I’ve been talking to them about the changes that I announced yesterday ensuring we’re going to deliver net zero but do so in a proportionate, pragmatic way that minimises the impact on working families, all while hitting what are world-leading targets,” he said.

“As I’ve been talking to them, these changes are particularly important for our rural and farming communities who were facing huge costs and are the backbone of our local economies.

“I’m going to make the big decisions that are right for the long-term interests of our country, even if those are difficult, because that’s how we’re going to bring change, that’s how we’re going to build a better future for our children.”