MSPs urge Lord Advocate to assess legality of short-term let regulations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MSPs urge Lord Advocate to assess legality of short-term let regulations

By Press Association
Hosts must apply to the short-term let licensing scheme before the October 1 deadline (Alamy/PA)
Hosts must apply to the short-term let licensing scheme before the October 1 deadline (Alamy/PA)

The Lord Advocate must investigate whether the introduction of a short-term let licensing scheme will breach human rights laws, a group of cross-party MSPs has said.

A letter sent to First Minister Humza Yousaf last week from the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) warned the regulations may be in breach of privacy and protection legislation.

It claims the requirement for hosts to publicly disclose their personal data on application notices and council licensing registers may be in contravention of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the Scotland Act 1998, as well as General Data Protection Regulation and the Data Protection Act.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC and Scottish Government Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks have now been asked to intervene by MSPs from all political parties in Holyrood – except the Scottish Greens.

Senator of the College of Justice installation
Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC has been asked to intervene (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The letter is signed by SNP rebel Fergus Ewing, Labour’s Daniel Johnston, Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie and Conservative MSPs Miles Briggs and Murdo Fraser.

In an appeal to Ms Bain, the letter states: “We ask that you pause the rollout and encourage the relevant changes to be made, to provide certainty that business owners require to sustain and grow and continue to make a substantial contribution to Scotland’s economy and long-term prosperity.”

It also said hosts must be provided with “full certainty that the scheme is lawful”.

The Scottish Government previously said it has conducted impact assessments on issues such as data protection.

Supporters of the scheme say it will address significant numbers of short-term lets in cities, however hosts have said it will significantly impact their ability to operate due to the financial costs of the initiative.

Hosts must have applied for the scheme by October 1 or they will not be able to continue operating, and the ASSC said 53% of operators have said they plan to remain open following its rollout.

In supporting the letter, Mr Ewing said: “If this isn’t suspended now, the huge blunder of these regulations will need to be unpicked later on, which is an infinitely more painful task.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.