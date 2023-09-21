Martin Lewis issues ‘urgent savers warning’ as Bank of England base rate is held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Martin Lewis issues ‘urgent savers warning’ as Bank of England base rate is held

By Press Association
Savers may see rates heading downwards now that the Bank of England has paused its run of base rate rises, according to consumer champion Martin Lewis (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Savers may see rates heading downwards now that the Bank of England has paused its run of base rate rises, according to consumer champion Martin Lewis (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Savers may see some rates being shaved down after the Bank of England paused its run of base rate rises, according to consumer champion Martin Lewis.

But he suggested that those considering locking into a top fixed-rate account could use a tactic to help them wait and see what happens to rates.

Writing on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the MoneySavingExpert.com founder issued an “urgent savers warning”.

He said: “The Bank of England minutes ago voted to maintain interest rates at 5.25% – not increase as many predicted. It’s therefore possible fixed-rate savings may shave down their rates at speed (as they’re based on longer term predictions of interest rates).”

Mr Lewis highlighted a tactic that savers considering locking into a fixed deal could use to “play it both ways”.

Mr Lewis continued: “Open the fix today, but don’t fund it (you’ve usually seven to 14 days to do that).

“Just hold it so you’ve got it available, and you can wait and see what happens to rates. If they go the other way, just don’t fund the facility you’ve opened now – that’s not a problem.”

Savings rates have surged in recent months as the base rate has increased.

Earlier this week, NatWest said the number of fixed-term accounts opened in the first half of 2023 was around 17 times the total it recorded in the same period in 2019.

More than 82,000 fixed-term savings accounts were opened in the first half of this year, the bank said.

This compares with 4,700 in the first half of 2019, according to NatWest’s data.

Nationwide Building Society, which launched a regular saver account on Thursday with 8% interest, has also previously reported seeing a jump in people snapping up fixed-rate deals.

Tom Riley, director of retail product at Nationwide, said earlier this week: “In recent months we have seen an increase in people taking out our fixed-rate accounts. Given the rates on offer we have found savers are increasingly willing to lock their money away for a period.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “If your current fixed-rate deal doesn’t come to an end for a while, don’t lose faith.

“The Bank of England’s insistence that the fight against inflation is ongoing means we could see more rises further down the line, and at the very least is likely to mean it keeps interest rates higher for a considerable period.”