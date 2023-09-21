Bank’s no-change vote likely to mark rates peak, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank’s no-change vote likely to mark rates peak, say experts

By Press Association
The Bank of England kept interest rates at 5.25% on Thursday (PA)
The Bank of England’s move to pause for breath after its near two-year-long barrage of rate rises suggests borrowing costs may have reached the peak.

Most economists said that while policymakers have left the door firmly open to further increases, they expect the Bank to now keep rates unchanged at 5.25% “for the foreseeable future”.

For many, the focus has now moved on to when rates may start to be cut, although this is expected to be well into 2024.

James Smith, economist at ING, said: “Barring any unpleasant surprises in the next round of wage and inflation data, we suspect the tightening cycle is now over. But today’s vote was close.”

He said while the Bank was “leaving all options on the table for November”, ongoing falls in the rate of inflation means “we think the Bank will remain on hold for the foreseeable future”.

Rate cuts could start coming next year, he added.

Mr Smith said: “We suspect we could see some initial cuts by the middle of next year, especially given our base case that the Fed (US Federal Reserve) and ECB (European Central Bank) will have begun cutting by that point too.

“The risk is that the first move comes a bit later, but ultimately the UK economy can’t sustain rates above 5% indefinitely, and we think something closer to 3% is a more likely medium-term level.”

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said while some may see the hold decision as merely a pause before rates rise again, it is unlikely the Bank will resume its hikes.

He said: “Inflation should continue to fall, pushed down by lower energy bills, the lagged effect of deflation in producers’ input prices and a significant deceleration in money supply growth.

“Pay growth should moderate too, reflecting lower inflation expectations, weaker demand for workers and a fall in job-to-job moves.

“And the economy is looking weaker than the Bank of England had expected, reflected in a cut to its forecast for growth in the third quarter to 0.1% from 0.4% previously.”

He said “more uncertain” is when rate cuts might happen.

“Were inflation to repeat August’s downside surprise and were signs that pay growth is on the turn to continue to build, the committee could change its stance, with cuts perhaps beginning early next year,” said Mr Beck.

“On the other hand, the recent increase in oil prices, if it’s sustained or intensifies, could slow inflation’s descent and raise renewed concerns around ‘second-round’ effects, delaying rate reductions until well into 2024.”