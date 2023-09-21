County council approves measures to reduce £46 million budget gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
County council approves measures to reduce £46 million budget gap

By Press Association
Projects still in the planning stage have been halted by Derbyshire County Council to save money (Joe Giddens/PA)
A county council has approved a raft of cost control measures in an effort to plug a £46 million budget gap.

Derbyshire County Council said earlier this month that measures would need to be taken to reduce its spending after previously using millions of pounds of its reserves to balance its books.

The new measures include postponing new projects and delaying the signing of new contracts, reducing overtime and freezing recruitment.

They were approved at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Thursday, but the council’s leader, Councillor Barry Lewis, said the authority was “far from” bankruptcy.

He said: “We are taking immediate action to control our spending.

“This is not a bankruptcy situation for this council, far from it. However, to be completely clear with our residents, employees and partners, this is a difficult situation and we must rise to the challenge.

“We have always been a well-managed, efficient and financially stable council which has balanced our books, maintained a robust level of reserves and been able to support vital, high quality, value-for-money services for our residents across Derbyshire.

“However, the reality is that the financial pressures we are facing, along with other councils and households, are now greater than ever experienced before, with most of these pressures being simply outside our control.

“The decision taken today by Cabinet is the first step on our journey to get our finances back on the right track.

“Our employees are now tasked with looking at every penny they spend, to make sure it is essential and value for money.”

Other measures taken by the council include stopping “non-essential” conferences, travel and training, only conducting repairs on council properties if they are needed for health and safety reasons and reducing the amount spent on equipment.

It is expected that the measures will reduce the forecasted overspend, which came despite a total of almost £85m of council reserves being used to balance its budget in the current and last financial years.

The council previously blamed external forces, such as high inflation, high demand for services and the nationally set pay award, for the budget gap.

It said: “Across the country, many councils are experiencing similar issues, many of which are much more severe than at Derbyshire.

“Derbyshire’s proposed approach is to take early action, show prudent financial management, and to contain these external pressures and avoid more serious future consequences.”