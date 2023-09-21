Anne told about car plant’s plan to go fully electric after Sunak’s eco rollback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Anne told about car plant’s plan to go fully electric after Sunak’s eco rollback

By Press Association
Anne meets employees during a tour of the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Halewood, Liverpool (James Speakman/PA)
Anne meets employees during a tour of the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Halewood, Liverpool (James Speakman/PA)

The Princess Royal has visited a Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) factory to hear about its plans to switch to building only electric vehicles – despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s push back on the ban on new petrol and diesel cars.

Anne travelled to the firm’s Halewood production plant in Liverpool on Thursday to mark the 60th anniversary of manufacturing at the site.

It comes after her brother, the King, branded global warming “our most existential challenge” and called for a new entente cordiale designed to tackle the climate emergency during his state visit to France.

Royal visit to Halewood
Anne meets employees during a tour of the Jaguar Land Rover factory (James Speakman/PA)

Anne was given an “exclusive insight” into JLR’s ongoing plans to turn fully electric at the plant and the work underway to achieve it, the company said.

Her visit took place less than 24 hours after Mr Sunak watered down his green policy designed to help the UK reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak said the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be delayed from 2030 to 2035.

Rishi Sunak visit to Chelmsford
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Writtle University College near Chelmsford, Essex, on Thursday (Alastair Grant/PA)

JLR said earlier this year Halewood will become an all-electric manufacturing facility.

A spokesman for the firm said its plans have not changed after Mr Sunak’s announcement and it is “moving forward” and preparing targets.

Trevor Leeks, JLR Halewood operations director, told assembled guests: “We look forward to an exciting new chapter as the plant progresses at pace to an all-electric future, building the next generation of vehicles as we deliver our Reimagine strategy and our ambition to be the world’s leading modern luxury car manufacturer.”

Royal visit to Halewood
Anne at the Jaguar Land Rover factory (James Speakman/PA)

Motoring groups have been told by Transport Secretary Mark Harper that the zero emission vehicle mandate will be introduced despite Mr Sunak’s rollback, the PA news agency understands.

The Cabinet minister is expected to announce that by 2030 at least 80% of new cars sold by manufacturers, like battery electric vehicles, must be zero emission.