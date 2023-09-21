Government vows to speed up onshore wind farm decisions under new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government vows to speed up onshore wind farm decisions under new deal

By Press Association
The Onshore Wind Sector Deal was signed on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Scottish Government has pledged to speed up application decisions on new onshore wind farms as part of a deal with the renewables sector.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray signed the deal on Thursday at the Scottish Renewables Onshore Wind Conference in Edinburgh.

The agreement will see decisions for new farms accelerated to a maximum of one year when there is no public inquiry required, and two years where one is held.

The Government claims this will cut decision times in half by streamlining the process and improving the format of applications.

Scotland is also set to become a world leader in the recycling and re-purposing of wind turbine blades, the Government said, with the creation of a specialist facility pledged for 2030.

After signing the deal, Mr Gray said: “This deal is a practical example of Government and industry working closely together to reinforce our shared commitment to reaching net zero.

“As we embrace the possibilities, we acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. Balancing the needs of energy production with proper environmental stewardship demands diligence and continuous innovation.

“This deal charts a course that safeguards our natural heritage while delivering clean, affordable energy to power our lives and industries.

“By benefiting communities we are ensuring the rewards of our onshore wind revolution are shared by all.

“This helps meet our Programme for Government commitments and create a green and growing economy with fairness at its heart.”

Greens minister Lorna Slater – who worked in the renewables industry before entering Government – said the deal will “see more wind farms, more communities benefiting, and more economic opportunity, while ensuring developments are in harmony with our environment”.

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack described the deal as a “huge day”, adding: “A world leader in renewable energy, Scotland has an ambition for onshore wind to have 20GW of onshore wind by 2030 and the Onshore Wind Sector Deal will play a key role in helping us to hit this target.

“An incredible amount of hard work has gone into making this deal happen and it is a real benefit to the industry knowing that the time onshore wind farms take to go through planning will be halved to only 12 months.

“It is also encouraging to see onshore wind farm operators and the Scottish Government committed to creating a sustainable solution and a circular economy supply chain for the recycling of wind turbine component parts.

“We look forward to working closely with the Scottish Government to ensure the onshore wind sector deal is effectively implemented on the road to achieving Scotland’s net zero ambitions.”

The deal will also ensure companies engage with local communities early in the development of wind farms and offer “impactful community benefits”, as well as an industry pledge to create skilled jobs, including apprenticeships, in Scotland.