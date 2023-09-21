Labour would tackle ‘scourge’ of low pay in Rutherglen – Shanks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour would tackle ‘scourge’ of low pay in Rutherglen – Shanks

By Press Association
Michael Shanks (right) said Labour would tackle the ‘scourge’ of low pay (Robert Perry/PA)
Michael Shanks (right) said Labour would tackle the ‘scourge’ of low pay (Robert Perry/PA)

Labour’s candidate for the upcoming Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election has said his party will tackle the “scourge” of low-paid work in the area.

Michael Shanks will be joined by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Friday as they unveil a campaign billboard in the constituency.

Voters will go to the polls on October 5 following the successful recall petition for Margaret Ferrier.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election
Katy Loudon is the SNP’s candidate (Steve Welsh/PA)

Labour have pledged to end zero-hours contracts, extend sick pay and raise the minimum wage if they win power.The Labour candidate also said his SNP opponent, Katy Loudon, should apologise for hiring door-to-door leafleters for the campaign.

Mr Shanks said: “While the SNP is tangled up in its own hypocrisy, Labour is getting ready to deliver a new deal for working people.

“People in Rutherglen and Hamilton West have been badly let down by our two failing governments, leaving workers underpaid and undervalued.

“Labour will tackle the scourge of low pay and insecure work in Rutherglen and Hamilton West and strengthen workers’ rights across the UK with our transformative plans.

“Katy Loudon must apologise for the shameful use of exploitative zero-hour contracts and stand with workers by backing Labour’s plans.”

David Linden comments
David Linden said Labour had a ‘brass neck’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Responding to Mr Shanks’ comments, SNP MP David Linden said: “It shows the brass neck of the Labour Party to issue ill-informed attacks when they themselves would rather see powers over employment law remain in the hands of the Tories at Westminster than a progressive Government in Holyrood.

“The SNP Scottish Government have made great strides in ensuring more Scots are paid the real living wage of £10.90 an hour instead of the Tories’ lower pretend living wage.

“And in stark contrast to the moves of Westminster politicians to criminalise workers and clamp down on the rights of unions, in Scotland the SNP Scottish Government has engaged with unions to deliver fair pay to workers.”

He added: “If Labour are serious about improving the rights and lives of workers they’ll support the motion in Holyrood next week calling for the devolution of employment law.

“But as per usual the Labour Party have shown they are more interested in propping up Westminster than doing what’s necessary to support ordinary Scottish people – more proof that we’d be better off with the full powers of independence.”