Nature projects to share £3.6m for conservation improvements

Nature projects across Scotland have received a share of £3.6 million to scale up conservation work.

The Investment Ready Nature in Scotland funding aims to facilitate the creation of a pipeline of market-ready projects to help attract responsible investment from the private sector.

The scheme is co-funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Scottish Government and NatureScot.

The allocation of funds will be distributed to 27 projects and includes areas like the Solway Firth, Shetland, Fife and the Hebrides.

It could see private investment being used to restore river catchments to improve water quality and reduce flood risks.

The Solway Firth is among the areas set to benefit (Alamy/PA)

Following a visit to the Water of Leith catchment in Inverleith Park, Edinburgh – one of the projects set to benefit – environment minister Gillian Martin said: “The Scottish Government is already investing in nature at scale, with £65 million in the nature restoration fund and £250 million peatland restoration alone.

“However, given the scale of challenges we face, public investment alone will not be sufficient to meet our ambitious climate change and nature targets. That is why both public and responsible private investment in Scotland’s natural environment will be essential.

“As set out in our new Programme for Government, we are committed to taking forward our distinctive market vision in Scotland – that is a market for responsible investment that contributes to a just transition by benefiting the environment and supporting communities.

“The Facility for Investment Ready Nature in Scotland will support a diverse range of projects, from those seeking to restore coastal saltmarshes, to iconic Atlantic rainforests, peatlands, rivers, lochs, farmland biodiversity and green spaces for nature and people. Encouraging responsible private investment will help ensure these projects can continue to grow and thrive.”