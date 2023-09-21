AI advances outstripping global regulation, Oliver Dowden to warn at UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AI advances outstripping global regulation, Oliver Dowden to warn at UN

By Press Association
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is leading the UK delegation at the UN General Assembly in Rishi Sunak’s absence (Lucy North/PA)
The Deputy Prime Minister will warn that “global regulation is falling behind current advances” in artificial intelligence in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

Oliver Dowden will call for a “new form of multilateralism” to manage the fast-developing technology or risk it destabilising the world order.

He is heading the UK delegation at the gathering of world leaders and top diplomats in New York as Rishi Sunak stayed away.

The Prime Minister, who has blamed diary pressures for his absence, has been accused of snubbing the event.

His deputy will take to the podium in his place on Friday to tell the 193 UN member states that they must take action to make AI safe.

It comes as the UK prepares to host an AI summit in November, with Mr Sunak keen to establish a key role for Britain in harnessing and regulating the technology.

Mr Dowden – a close ally of the Prime Minister – will say: “The starting gun has been fired on a globally competitive race in which individual companies as well as countries will strive to push the boundaries as far and fast as possible.

“In the past, leaders have responded to scientific and technological developments with retrospective regulation.

“But in this instance the necessary guardrails, regulation and governance must be developed in a parallel process with the technological progress. Yet, at the moment, global regulation is falling behind current advances.”

Mr Dowden will suggest that the international community must wrest some control over AI from tech firms.

“Because tech companies and non-state actors often have country-sized influence and prominence in AI, this challenge requires a new form of multilateralism.

“Tech companies must not mark their own homework, just as governments and citizens must have confidence that risks are properly mitigated.

“Indeed, a large part of this work should be about ensuring faith in the system and only nation states can provide reassurance that the most significant national security concerns have been allayed.”

He will stress that AI will be “a tool for both” good and ill and highlight its potential in areas such as tackling diseases and fighting climate change.

It comes after a series of meetings with tech giants during the American visit.

Mr Dowden also attended the UN Security Council, joining Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in criticising Russia at the Wednesday meeting.