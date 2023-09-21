Lib Dems set to fire starting gun of election campaign to ‘smash blue wall’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems set to fire starting gun of election campaign to ‘smash blue wall’

By Press Association
The Liberal Democrats are to kick off their general election campaign during their autumn conference this weekend (PA)

The Liberal Democrats have said they will use their autumn conference to “fire the starting pistol” for their general election campaign to “smash down the blue wall”.

Speaking ahead of the event in Bournemouth this weekend, deputy leader Daisy Cooper said the party will target traditionally Tory seats in southern England in its bid to “get rid of Rishi Sunak’s out-of-touch Conservative Government for good”.

On Friday, the party will hold a “blue wall summit” with candidates in marginal constituencies to discuss strategy.

Health is expected to feature prominently in the party’s election campaign as an issue of importance to “blue wall” voters.

Daisy Cooper
Deputy Lib Dem leader Daisy Cooper said voters are ‘furious’ with the Conservatives (PA)

On Sunday, it will adopt an early version of its manifesto for the election expected next year, including policies on the NHS, the cost of living and water pollution.

Ms Cooper said: “The Liberal Democrats are on the up after our four incredible by-election victories against the Conservatives and our sweeping gains in local elections across the country.

“But we know this is just the beginning. Our conference this weekend will fire the starting pistol for our campaign to smash down the blue wall and get rid of Rishi Sunak’s out-of-touch Conservative Government for good.

“People are furious with this Conservative Government for crashing the economy, running the NHS into the ground and allowing our rivers and beaches to be ruined by raw sewage.

“We will put forward the compelling ideas needed to improve local health services, get the economy growing strongly again and deliver the fair deal that people deserve.”