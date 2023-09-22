1p tax on every new clothing item to tackle fast fashion among Lib Dem proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1p tax on every new clothing item to tackle fast fashion among Lib Dem proposals

By Press Association
The Liberal Democrats have said they will use their autumn conference to “fire the starting pistol” for their general election campaign to ‘smash down the blue wall’ (PA)
A 1p tax on every new item of clothing is among proposals being put forward by the Liberal Democrats to tackle fast fashion.

The levy would apply to new garments for sale on the UK market, with the proceeds ringfenced for improving local recycling facilities.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said the party will be preparing to “take a sledgehammer to the blue wall” as it kicks off conference season with a raft of new potential policies.

Relaxing top-down housebuilding targets and introducing a 1p levy new clothes are among motions to be tabled over the course of the four-day event in Bournemouth.

“Fundamentally, if you think about how many items of clothing people buy a year, I can’t imagine any single person is going to end up spending 20 to 50p each over the course of one year. It’s a very, very small tax with a view to then raising funds to help with clothes recycling,” Ms Cooper said.

“We do have a problem in this country with fast fashion and this is just one way in which we might be able tackle it.”

The environment and the NHS are both expected to feature prominently in the Lib Dems’ agenda as they target traditionally Tory seats in southern England ahead of an expected general election next year.

Sewage, which has already become a major political battleground in so-called blue wall seats, and local health services will be among issues at the heart of the party’s campaign.

“Our core objective for this weekend is to start the firing gun on our general election campaign, to make sure that our candidates are revved up and that they’re ready to take a sledgehammer to the blue wall,” Ms Cooper said.

Expanding basic NHS check-ups to include a “mental health MOT” is another proposal, which she believes could help detect problems earlier and signpost help for people.

These checks would initially focus on key groups such as men aged between 40 and 49, women who have recently had children and older people.

UK Parliament portraits
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper (David Woolfall/UK Parliament, PA)

“There are those key junctures in people’s lives where they are more likely to have mental ill health and the purpose of having this light-touch mental health MOT is to make sure people are thinking about this, signposted for support if they need it,” she said.

The party had previously pledged to build 380,000 new homes a year if it was elected, but Ms Cooper said she hopes it will “move away” from that target at conference.

“I think these top-down housing targets don’t work. We do have a planning system that is quite frankly broken… it does not favour communities who have a very strong sense about where they want homes to be built and the kind of infrastructure that they want to come with them,” she said.

Instead, the party is focusing on social housing – with a goal to build 150,000 such homes a year – and community-led approaches to development, Ms Cooper said.

The expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) has also become a key issue in some home counties surrounding London.

Ms Cooper, who is MP for St Albans, described the rollout by Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan as “disappointing,” but said the blame “lies squarely at the (Government’s) door for not working with local authorities.”

“I pressed the Government to try and extend the scrappage scheme for people outside of the Ulez zone and (it) has flatly refused to do,” she said.

Both the Lib Dems and the Conservatives have opposed the expansion, which Ms Cooper says came at the “wrong time” but Mr Khan has hailed as a “landmark” move that will help improve air quality.

However, the party continues to back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 – a dividing line with the Tory Government, which this week pushed back the deadline to 2035.

“We think that goal should remain… In making that shock announcement what the Prime Minister has single-handedly done is to tell investors around the world that actually their money isn’t needed or wanted here in the UK and that investment will go to other countries around the world,” Ms Cooper said.

On Friday, the party will hold a “blue wall summit” with candidates in marginal constituencies to discuss strategy before adopting a draft version of its manifesto on Sunday.

The proposals agreed on at conference will not necessarily be kept up until the next general election, but will become current party policy.