Recession ‘more likely’ as key gauge misses expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Recession ‘more likely’ as key gauge misses expectations

By Press Association
Companies are also reducing the size of their workforce at the fastest rate since 2009, apart from the extraordinary months of pandemic lockdowns (PA)
Companies are also reducing the size of their workforce at the fastest rate since 2009, apart from the extraordinary months of pandemic lockdowns (PA)

A key gauge of the UK’s economic strength suggests the private sector contracted faster than expected this month, hitting its worst performance since lockdown in early 2021 and sparking warnings of a recession.

Companies are also reducing the size of their workforce at the fastest rate since 2009, apart from the extraordinary months of pandemic lockdowns.

New data has the S&P Global/CIPS flash UK purchasing managers’ index (PMI) falling to 46.8 in September, down from 48.6 in August.

It is the preliminary data from an influential survey which is tracked by the Bank of England when setting interest rates, among other things.

A general view of the Bank of England in London
The Bank of England downgraded its forecast for the economy on Thursday (PA)

It works by assigning a score to a sector, with any score below 50 being thought to show contraction. The further away from 50, the faster the contraction.

Economists had expected the private sector to continue to contract but not by this much. An average of forecasts, provided by Pantheon Macroeconomics ahead of the date being released, thought the flash PMI would hit 48.7 this month.

The data suggests that although the manufacturing sector is struggling more than the services sector, the gap narrowed this month.

Service providers reported their fastest rate of decline since January 2021.

“The disappointing PMI survey results for September mean a recession is looking increasingly likely in the UK,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“The steep fall in output signalled by the flash PMI data is consistent with GDP contracting at a quarterly rate of over 0.4%, with a broad-based downturn gathering momentum to hint at few hopes of any imminent improvement.

“Underscoring the severity of the UK’s deteriorating situation, September’s downturn is the steepest since the height of the global financial crisis in early 2009 barring only the pandemic lockdown months.

“The survey had warned that a revival of growth in the second quarter looked unsustainable, and the third quarter is indeed seeing a mounting toll on the economy from the reality of the increased cost of living and the recent rapid rise in interest rates.”

On Thursday, the Bank of England downgraded its forecast for the UK economy.

It had previously expected 0.4% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter, but this was revised to 0.1%.