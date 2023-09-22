More than half of prisons operating above capacity, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than half of prisons operating above capacity, figures show

By Press Association
The figures were released through parliamentary questions (Danny Lawson/PA)
More than half of Scotland’s prisons are over capacity, new figures have revealed.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance published statistics which showed 10 out of 17 prisons are holding more inmates than they should.

Ms Constance was responding to a parliamentary question from Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur.

As of July 2023, HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow was operating at 140% capacity, housing 392 more prisoners than it was designed to hold.

The Victorian facility has been earmarked for demolition, with a new prison due to be built nearby and opened in 2026.

In August, Barlinnie governor Michael Stoney said the prison was at risk of “catastrophic failure” due to overcrowding.

Alongside Barlinnie, HMP Inverness, HMP Glenochil, HMP Dumfries, HMP Kilmarnock, HMP Edinburgh, HMP Perth, HMP Addiewell, HMP Low Moss and HMP Greenock are all operating over their intended capacity.

In a further parliamentary question, Ms Constance said almost 1,800 prisoners were housed with another person in a cell designed for single occupancy.

Mr McArthur said: “For years Scottish Liberal Democrats have been highlighting the serious problem of overcrowding across our prison estate.

“On the SNP’s watch, most prisons are now bursting at the seams with people being packed in like sardines.

Liam McArthur
“Overcrowding puts services at risk, threatens staff safety and makes it far more difficult to successfully rehabilitate people.

“Ministers, however, appear unable or unwilling to respond to the crisis.

“The project to replace Scotland’s largest prison, HMP Barlinnie, has become a farce.

“Earlier estimates, costs and timescales have been abandoned and replaced with a holding statement.

“To ease the mounting pressures on prisons, Scottish Liberal Democrats would create a properly-funded justice system that can deliver robust and credible community sentences where appropriate.

“We also need to see a modern prison estate that can strike a balance between punishing, rehabilitating and supporting; that is how we will reduce reoffending and make communities safer.”