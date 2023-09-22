Ministers praise £5m community bus services fund

A £5 million fund from the Scottish Government aimed at helping local authorities run their own bus services has been launched.

As part of the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, councils were given the power to run their own routes in a bid to boost public transport usage and increase services in underserved areas.

The fund forms part of the Bute House Agreement – the powersharing deal between the Scottish Government and the Greens – and will prioritise more rural local authorities while also focusing on improving access to services and links between different modes of transport.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “This complements our broader package of long-term investment in bus including support for bus priority infrastructure and encouraging a shift to zero emission buses, together with the enhanced suite of options for local transport authorities to improve services according to their local needs, including formal partnerships, franchising and running their own bus services.

We’ve launched the #CommunityBusFund, to help local authorities explore options for #bus services, as set out in the Transport Act. More than £5 million is being made available to improve local #PublicTransport. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/NOFF5GpdTy pic.twitter.com/H6jPXBxbde — Transport Scotland (@transcotland) September 22, 2023

“The importance of collaboration with local authorities and bus operators cannot be understated if we are to create services fit for the future and achieve our climate change ambitions.”

Active travel minister and Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “I’m really pleased to see the Bute House Agreement between the Scottish Government and Green MSPs produce another important tool to improve public transport across Scotland – particularly in rural areas.

“Improving access to bus services is essential if we are to place bus at the front of our just transition to net zero – supporting our world-leading commitment to reduce car kilometres by 20% by 2030.

“The fund is only one small part of how the Scottish Government is supporting active travel and public transport in Scotland, but the combination of new funds and new powers can bring much bigger benefit.”