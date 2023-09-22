Sunak may have breached ministerial code with Party conference photo – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak may have breached ministerial code with Party conference photo – Labour

By Press Association
Labour has claimed that the Prime Minister may have broken ministerial code by using a photograph taken by a civil servant for a Tory Party conference agenda (Alastair Grant/PA)
Rishi Sunak may have breached the ministerial code over a photograph used to promote the Conservative Party conference, Labour has said.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Jonathan Ashworth said the Prime Minister has “questions to answer over propriety” as the photo used as the front page of the Tory Party agenda appears to have been taken by a “taxpayer-funded Downing Street civil servant”.

The agenda for the event was published earlier this week and the cover features a picture of Mr Sunak sitting on a bench with the slogan: “Long-term decisions for a brighter future.”

It was captured during the Prime Minister’s visit to San Diego in March, where he made the announcement of the Aukus defence partnership with the United States and Australia aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Midway.

The photo can be found by the No 10 Flickr account and is credited to Simon Walker, the chief photographer to the Prime Minister, who is paid by the taxpayer.

According to article 6.3 of the ministerial code, official facilities and resources may not be used for the dissemination of material that is essentially party political.

Mr Ashworth said: “Once again jet-setting Rishi Sunak has questions to answer over propriety. A photo that appears to have been taken by a taxpayer-funded Downing Street civil servant is being used to promote Conservative conference.

Conservative Party conference
The front cover of the Conservative Party conference agenda features a photo that appears to have been taken by a ‘taxpayer-funded Downing Street civil servant’ (Conservative Party/PA)

“The Tories have grown used to spending the taxpayer’s pound as if it was their own.

“This time it seems the Prime Minister may have breached the ministerial code. He must urgently explain what has happened here, and whether he thinks it’s acceptable to misuse government resources as it looks like he has done.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “This photograph is in the public domain and is available for use by any organisation so there is no additional cost to the taxpayer.

“It is alarming that someone who aspires to be the Paymaster General cannot grasp this fact.”

Controversy over taxpayer-funded “vanity photographers” had already emerged under former Tory prime minister Boris Johnson.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Cabinet Office minister, said the prime minister had questions to answer over the photograph (Jordan Pettit/PA)

Questions were raised regarding the cost-effectiveness of the three photographers and whether they delivered value for taxpayers’ money, given they chronicled the work and life of the Prime Minister, Cabinet members and even the PM’s pets.

Responding to a question on the matter in the Commons in 2022, former Cabinet Office minister Nigel Adams said: “It has been the case under successive Governments that civil servants and special advisers provide assistance on communications.

“We employ photographers to capture Government work, including that which cannot be captured by a press photographer due to its sensitive nature.

“Photographers are a cross-Government resource, supporting other Departments and Ministers, and play a critical role in the support of the Government’s digital communications activity and in progressing key policy areas.”