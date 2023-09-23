Lib Dems launch conference with plans for ‘flexible’ childcare and tutoring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems launch conference with plans for ‘flexible’ childcare and tutoring

By Press Association
The Lib Dems will outline plans for small-group tutoring to help pupils who have fallen behind in class to become a permanent fixture in England’s schools (David Jones/PA)
The Liberal Democrats will launch their autumn conference with proposals to ease the costs of childcare and improve education as they seek to win over Tory heartlands.

Delegates have gathered in Bournemouth to debate and decide on a raft of policy ideas which will form the blueprint for the party’s general election manifesto.

In a speech on Saturday, education spokeswoman Munira Wilson will outline plans for small-group tutoring to help pupils who have fallen behind in class to become a permanent fixture in England’s schools.

Schools, sixth forms and further education colleges would receive £390 million a year to offer 12-week tailored support to about 1.75 million children.

She will also outline a vision for childcare, which the Lib Dems want to make “flexible, affordable and fair” by reviewing the rates paid to providers for free hours to ensure they cover costs for high-quality services.

The party is planning to use the conference, which it believes could be its last before a general election expected next year, to agree on policies to woo so-called “blue wall” voters in southern England.

Tuesday will mark Sir Ed Davey’s first speech at a party conference since becoming leader in 2020, after last year’s was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to 5 News before the conference, Sir Ed said he is not interested in a pre-election pact with Labour to oust Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Nor is being a member of the EU, which the Lib Dems put at the heart of their last general election campaign, on the table any longer, he told the BBC.

Instead the party is focusing on local issues, hoping to build on four by-election successes in the past two years and gains in traditionally Tory seats during the May local elections.

Proposals relating to health, the environment and the cost of living will feature prominently, including a pledge to keep the triple lock – which neither the Tories nor Labour have committed to retaining long term.