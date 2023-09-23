Lib Dems to unveil proposals for regular mental health check-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems to unveil proposals for regular mental health check-ups

By Press Association
Mental health ‘MOT’ checks would be offered to men in their 40s, women who have recently given birth and people in retirement under the plans (PA)
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper will warn mental health has "dropped off the political radar" as she unveils proposals for regular check-ups for those at risk on the NHS.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper will warn mental health has “dropped off the political radar” as she unveils proposals for regular check-ups for those at risk on the NHS.

Mental health “MOT” checks would be offered to men in their 40s, women who have recently given birth and people in retirement under party plans.

Ms Cooper will outline the policy in her speech to the party’s annual conference in Bournemouth, in which she will say so-called “blue wall” voters are “furious” that the NHS has been “trashed” under the Tories.

The Lib Dems are zeroing in on traditionally Conservative seats in southern England in the run-up to a general election expected next year.

Ms Cooper is expected to say: “We have a huge opportunity. Right across the blue wall and right across the country – people are furious with the Conservatives.

“They’re angry that nothing works – everything’s broken and all the things we cherish – our NHS, our precious environment, our standing in the world – have been trashed.”

She will add: “The most unforgivable thing about this Conservative Government is that they’ve broken people’s hope… Between now and the next general election it’s up to us to show them a brighter future is possible.”

On the party’s new plans for regular MOT checks on mental health, she is expected to say: “Under this Conservative Government, mental health has dropped off the political radar. Yet we know the nation’s deteriorating mental health is one of the biggest challenges we face.”

People between 40 and 74 already receive physical check-ups on the NHS, but the party believes a stronger focus on mental health during these appointments will help to detect problems early at little extra cost.

“I’m determined that we will win the battle of ideas on how we transform the nation’s physical and mental health, empowering people to live long and healthy lives, and to save our NHS,” she will say.

The proposals agreed on at conference will not necessarily be kept up until the next general election, but will become current party policy.