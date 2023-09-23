Lib Dems to unveil proposals for regular mental health check-ups

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper will warn mental health has “dropped off the political radar” as she unveils proposals for regular check-ups for those at risk on the NHS.

Mental health “MOT” checks would be offered to men in their 40s, women who have recently given birth and people in retirement under party plans.

Ms Cooper will outline the policy in her speech to the party’s annual conference in Bournemouth, in which she will say so-called “blue wall” voters are “furious” that the NHS has been “trashed” under the Tories.

The Lib Dems are zeroing in on traditionally Conservative seats in southern England in the run-up to a general election expected next year.

Ms Cooper is expected to say: “We have a huge opportunity. Right across the blue wall and right across the country – people are furious with the Conservatives.

“They’re angry that nothing works – everything’s broken and all the things we cherish – our NHS, our precious environment, our standing in the world – have been trashed.”

She will add: “The most unforgivable thing about this Conservative Government is that they’ve broken people’s hope… Between now and the next general election it’s up to us to show them a brighter future is possible.”

On the party’s new plans for regular MOT checks on mental health, she is expected to say: “Under this Conservative Government, mental health has dropped off the political radar. Yet we know the nation’s deteriorating mental health is one of the biggest challenges we face.”

People between 40 and 74 already receive physical check-ups on the NHS, but the party believes a stronger focus on mental health during these appointments will help to detect problems early at little extra cost.

“I’m determined that we will win the battle of ideas on how we transform the nation’s physical and mental health, empowering people to live long and healthy lives, and to save our NHS,” she will say.

The proposals agreed on at conference will not necessarily be kept up until the next general election, but will become current party policy.