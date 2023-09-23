Cole-Hamilton to make case for pupil equity funding increase at party conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cole-Hamilton to make case for pupil equity funding increase at party conference

By Press Association
Pupil equity funding is used in Scotland to help schools address the poverty related attainment gap (Danny Lawson/PA)
Pupil equity funding is used in Scotland to help schools address the poverty related attainment gap (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will use his party conference speech to call for the “real terms” cut to pupil equity funding to be addressed.

At the party’s UK conference in Bournemouth on Sunday, Mr Cole-Hamilton will take aim at the Scottish Government’s commitment to education.

According to analysis from the party, the value of pupil equity funding in 2017/18, additional funds allocated to schools to close the poverty-related attainment gap, was £1,200.

Schools are able to determine how to use the funds to benefit their own school community.

General election
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will address party members in Bournemouth (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

In 2023/24, the figure had increased to £1,225, however Mr Cole-Hamilton argues the figure is a real-terms cut due to inflationary pressures.

The party’s analysis, calculated using the Treasury’s GDP deflator, states the 2017/18 allocation would equate to £1,445 in today’s prices, meaning the most recent figure is a real-terms cut of £220.

Mr Cole-Hamilton is expected to tell the Bournemouth conference that he will urge Scottish ministers to increase the funding, referred to as pupil premium in his speech to reflect the fund’s equivalent in England and Wales, in the upcoming Scottish budget.

He is expected to say: “It took six years to persuade the nationalists to adopt the pupil premium introduced by Liberal Democrats in England and Wales.

“Now we have new evidence of how the Scottish Government have let that slide.

“New analysis I’m publishing today shows how the value of the pupil premium has been eroded by more than £200 in real terms for every single Scottish child from a poorer background.

“That’s money that could have been spent on breakfast clubs, on dedicated teachers and support staff, on activities that inspire and capture the imagination.

“It is a £200 stealth cut.

“They are pulling up the ladder from the poorest children in Scotland.

“Shame on them.

“If the SNP won’t address it in the coming budget negotiations, then they should get out the way for someone who will.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government is determined to do all it can to ensure children and young people can reach their full potential and is investing a record £1 billion over this parliamentary term in the Scottish Attainment Challenge.

“That includes over £520 million in Pupil Equity Funding over four years for headteachers to enable long-term planning. This funding is a crucial part of the Scottish Attainment Challenge programme.”