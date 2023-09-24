Yousaf will be last nationalist FM, says Scottish Lib Dem head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf will be last nationalist FM, says Scottish Lib Dem head

By Press Association
The leader spoke at the UK Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The leader of the Scottish Lib Dems has said Humza Yousaf will be the last nationalist First Minister north of the border.

Addressing the UK Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth, Alex Cole-Hamilton claimed the “liberal revival” was under way in Scotland, citing the party performance at last year’s council elections.

The party increased its seat tally in Scotland’s local authorities by 20 to 87.

But the Scottish party remains on just 8% in both the constituency and regional vote in a recent YouGov poll of 1,103 Scots earlier this month, while support at Westminster for the Lib Dems in Scotland sat at 7%.

He also cited challenges faced by the current Scottish Government – including NHS waiting lists, the cost-of-living crisis, reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in the public sector estate and pollution in waterways.

He said: “Yet we are governed by a party unequal to those challenges, wracked by scandal and blinded by division.

“The SNP are haemorrhaging fair-minded, reasonable voters. People are looking for a party to inspire them again.

“Conference, we are the answer they’ve been looking for, and it’s why Humza Yousaf will be the last nationalist First Minister of Scotland.”

Responding to his claims, SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said: “As a party that abandons principles quicker than a rat scuttling up a drainpipe, whether it be Brexit or tuition fees, goodness only knows what the question was if the Lib Dems are the answer.

“While the Westminster parties continue to ignore Scotland and fight amongst themselves to win Tory seats in England, the First Minister will continue to lead a government focused on the priorities of the people across Scotland and supporting households through Westminster’s cost-of-living crisis.

“Whether it be tackling poverty with game changing the Scottish Child Payment or growing our economy by investing £500 million in a Just Transition fund, the SNP will continue standing up for Scotland and working for a fairer, greener, independent future.”

He also pushed for the scrapping of the council tax, just four days after a Scottish Government consultation on increasing the payments on the highest valued properties closed.

And Mr Cole-Hamilton claimed pupil equity funding – cash given directly to schools to improve attainment – had been hit with a real terms cut of £200 per pupil, urging the Scottish Government to increase spending.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said it was “determined to do all it can to ensure children and young people can reach their full potential”.