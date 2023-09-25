Sunak silent on inheritance tax cut speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak silent on inheritance tax cut speculation

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he ‘never would comment on tax speculation’ (Alberto Pezzali/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he ‘never would comment on tax speculation’ (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said there is always “plenty” of speculation about tax, amid suggestions that the Prime Minister is drawing up plans to slash death duties.

The Prime Minister insisted that he would not be commenting, after speculation that he is considering cutting inheritance tax.

Downing Street had sought to play down reports in The Sunday Times about potential reforms, with Mr Sunak on Monday instead choosing to stress Government efforts to halve inflation.

According to the newspaper, one proposal being considered is for Mr Sunak to announce his intention to phase out the levy by reducing the 40% inheritance tax rate in the budget in March, while setting out a pathway to abolish it completely in future years.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Christine Tadgell, 77, during a visit to Wormley Community Centre in Hertfordshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Christine Tadgell, 77, during a visit to Wormley Community Centre in Hertfordshire (Hollie Adams/PA)

“I never would comment on tax speculation, of which there is always plenty,” the Prime Minister told broadcasters at a community centre in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

“What I would say is that the most important tax cut I can deliver for the British people is to halve inflation.

“It is inflation that is putting up prices of things, inflation that is eating into people’s savings and making them feel poorer. And the quicker we get inflation down, the better for everybody.

“We are making progress, we saw that in the most recent numbers. The plan is working, but we have got to stick to the plan to bring inflation down and that is the best way to help people with the cost of living.”

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps over the weekend called inheritance tax “punitive” and “deeply unfair”, but said that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was in a “fiscal straitjacket”.

Inheritance tax is levied at 40%, but the vast majority of estates fall below the threshold – which can be up to £1 million for a couple – to incur the charge.

The latest figures, for the tax year 2020 to 2021, showed just 3.73% of UK deaths resulted in an inheritance tax (IHT) charge.

There has been pressure within the Tory Party to change or scrap IHT, with former prime minister Liz Truss among those calling for it to be axed.

The move would not be universally popular within the Tory ranks, with some backbenchers already warning against any such move.