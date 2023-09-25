UK signs sixth US state-level trade agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK signs sixth US state-level trade agreement

By Press Association
Nusrat Ghani said the pact with Washington state was ‘a win for the UK’ (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
The UK is poised to sign its sixth trade agreement with a US state.

Industry and economic security minister Nusrat Ghani will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Washington state in Seattle.

The West Coast state is home to major US companies including Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft and Boeing, with the aerospace sector a priority under the pact.

With hopes of a full-blown trade deal with the US abandoned, Britain has been focusing on smaller state-by-state agreements.

The prospect of a transatlantic deal was viewed as one of the key potential benefits of Brexit, but former US president Donald Trump’s defeat by US president Joe Biden saw hopes of a deal fade.

The UK will now have MoUs with six US states with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of more than £2 trillion, according to the Department for Business and Trade.

The other states are Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Utah.

Rishi Sunak visit to Washington DC
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden signed the Atlantic Declaration in June but hopes of a trade deal faded (Niall Carson/PA)

The Government is also seeking closer ties with Florida, Texas, California, Colorado and Illinois.

Ms Ghani said: “Our pact with the state of Washington is a win for the UK, opening a door for our businesses to trade more openly and unlock new opportunities in key sectors.

“Each US state is a massive global market in its own right, and many have economies larger than the GDP of whole countries. By notching up our sixth such deal we’ve surpassed the £2 trillion mark for combined GDP of states who’ve done a deal with the UK, with many more in our sights.

“This particular deal will be fantastic for our aerospace industry through investor intros, trade missions, and increasing access to procurement markets. I’m delighted to join Boeing and our handpicked group of innovative UK companies to discuss how Government and industry can work together to create jobs and grow the economy.”

Ms Ghani will join 35 UK businesses meeting Boeing’s procurement and supply-chain teams at the firm’s supplier showcase.

Washington state governor Jay Inslee said: “Washington is a leader in sustainable aerospace and aviation, attracting billions in new investments across the state’s urban and rural areas, boosting local economies while slashing our carbon emissions.

“We can’t ebb the tide of climate change and usher in this new future all on our own, it takes partnerships all over the world like the one announced today to realise our full economic potential and help curb carbon emissions worldwide.”

Rishi Sunak and Mr Biden announced a deal for transatlantic co-operation during the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington DC in June.

The Atlantic Declaration included commitments on easing trade barriers, but signalled the end of any hope of a comprehensive trade deal with the US, a key promise in the 2019 Tory manifesto.

UK officials insisted the new, targeted approach was a better response to the economic challenges posed by Beijing and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.