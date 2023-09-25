Lib Dem leader Davey to focus on NHS as party conference wraps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Lib Dem leader Davey to focus on NHS as party conference wraps up

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will wrap up the four-day event in Bournemouth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will wrap up the four-day event in Bournemouth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Ed Davey will say “voting Conservative is bad for your health” as he closes what could be the last Liberal Democrat conference before a general election with a speech centred on the NHS.

The party leader will pledge to “fix our economy with care” in his rallying cry to delegates as he wraps up the four-day event in Bournemouth on Tuesday.

In what could become a catchphrase during the long campaign ahead of a likely general election next year, he will say: “Perhaps there should be a warning on the ballot paper, like there are on cigarette packets: Voting Conservative is bad for your health.”

The Lib Dem strategy will be to target traditionally Tory seats, where the party, buoyed by a series of by-election and local election successes, hopes it stands a chance of making significant gains.

Its focus is on local health services and the environment, which the party believes are crucial to woo voters in places such as southern England.

But questions persist over the party’s stance on national issues such as Brexit, with Sir Ed heckled on Sunday after insisting to activists during a Q&A session that he was “campaigning hard on Europe”.

“No, you’re not,” one audience member replied.

Sir Ed has said people on the doorstep just “aren’t talking about Europe”, but senior figures – including former leader Sir Vince Cable – have argued the party should not lose sight of the issue.

An ultimate goal to return to membership status within the bloc is currently official policy, but the leader has appeared reluctant to speak publicly about this and says it is currently off the table.

Sir Ed will tell delegates the Lib Dems are “the strongest campaigning force in British politics” as he seeks to boost party morale, describing conference as the moment the “starting gun” is fired on electioneering.

“I am so proud that we Liberal Democrats have consistently led the way in highlighting the crises in the NHS and proposing solutions,” he will say.

“Reversing cuts to GP numbers and guaranteeing an appointment when you need one, tackling life-threatening ambulance delays, and improving access to NHS dentists.

Sir Ed Davey alongside West Country MPs and key candidates at the Liberal Democrat conference at the Bournemouth Conference Centre on Saturday
Sir Ed Davey alongside West Country MPs and key candidates at the Liberal Democrat conference at the Bournemouth Conference Centre on Saturday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Health and care both are key parts of our plan for the economy. The Conservatives broke our economy with their carelessness. Liberal Democrats will fix our economy with care.”

He is expected to add: “Britain isn’t working, because the Conservatives aren’t working. They’re more like a bad TV soap opera than a functioning government.

“The factions and the feuds. The personal vendettas. The shock exits and unwelcome returns. The total lack of connection to reality. Each episode worse than the last. Well it’s time to change the channel… The British people are desperate to see the back of this appalling, out-of-touch Conservative Government, and we are the ones who can make it happen.”