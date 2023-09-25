Labour pledges guidance for small firms to support menopausal employees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pledges guidance for small firms to support menopausal employees

By Press Association
Anneliese Dodds will announce more action to support menopausal women at work (Yui Mok/PA)
A Labour government would publish guidance for small businesses to support women going through menopause, shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds will say.

It would advise small firms on ways to help their employees, such as offering alterations to their uniform, temperature-controlled areas and flexible working, she will tell the Women in Work Summit in London on Tuesday.

It comes after the party’s announcement in March that large companies would be required to publish and implement a “menopause action plan” that sets out how they are supporting menopausal women.

The policy would help support the one in 10 women who have left their jobs and the 14% who have reduced their hours because of menopausal symptoms to remain economically active, according to the party.

Ms Dodds, who is also Labour chairwoman, said: “Women in their 40s and 50s are often holding down jobs and caring for children and elderly family members often while experiencing menopausal symptoms. Labour is on the side of these women, wherever they work.

“While the Conservatives and inaction man Rishi Sunak seem content for these women to be left to fend for themselves, or to fall out of the workplace altogether, with the right support we can unleash the talent and creativity of women throughout our economy. It’s good for those women, good for employers and good for our economy as a whole.

“The fantastic small businesses I speak to know this and want to support their employees.

Mariella Frostrup is co-founder of the Women in Work Summit and creator of the BBC’s The Truth about Menopause documentary (Matt Crossick/PA)

“This guidance will prove invaluable to firms who want to retain and support their staff experiencing menopause.”

Ms Dodds is set to speak on a panel – hosted by menopause campaigner Mariella Frostrup – alongside fellow Labour MP Carolyn Harris and Caroline Nokes, Tory chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee.

Swansea East MP Ms Harris said: “Having campaigned for better menopause support in the workplace for many years, I am delighted to welcome today’s commitment by the Labour Party that in government we would ensure better support and guidance for employers and employees.

“This is such an important step forward that will help so many women in future to remain in work and to flourish in their careers.”