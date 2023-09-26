Three-week drug treatment target met – but 401 patients wait longer, data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Three-week drug treatment target met – but 401 patients wait longer, data shows

By Press Association
The standard to start drug and alcohol treatment for 90% of referrals with three weeks was met (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
The standard to start drug and alcohol treatment for 90% of referrals with three weeks was met (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

More than 400 people on the waiting list for drug or alcohol treatment waited longer than the three-week target, according to new statistics.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data up to June 30 showed 2,433 community treatment referrals had not started treatment, with 16% – 401 people – waiting more than the standard set by the Scottish Government in 2011.

It aims to see 90% of those referred for help with problematic drug or alcohol use wait no more than three weeks for specialist treatment.

Figures were also released for the quarter ending June 30, which showed 11,230 referrals were made to community-based specialist drug and alcohol services.

Of these, 5,835 (52%) were for alcohol misuse; 4,179 (39%) were for drugs; and 1,216, or 11%, were for co-dependency issues.

And 7,850 referrals started treatment during the quarter, with 93% waiting three weeks or less.

However, four of Scotland’s 14 health boards missed the standard – Highlands (88%), Lothian (87%), Fife (86%) and Western Isles (82%).

According to PHS, it is the 12th consecutive quarter that Lothian did not meet the target and the 10th successive quarter missed for NHS Highland.

Within prison-based services, 391 referrals were made during the quarter, with 95% involving a wait of three weeks or less.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham said: “I welcome the fact that the standard for drug and alcohol treatment waiting times continues to be met nationally and people with problem drug and alcohol use can continue to quickly access treatment and support to aid their recovery.

“We are determined to do all we can to reduce alcohol-related harm and will continue to work closely with alcohol and drug partnerships (ADPs) and the third sector to address this, backed by substantial investment through National Mission funding.

“In 2023/2024, £113 million will be made available to ADPs to support local and national initiatives ensuring that local services can respond to local needs.”