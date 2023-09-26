Cancer waiting times branded ‘unacceptable’ as target missed for over a decade

NHS performance against a key cancer waiting time is “unacceptable”, a leading charity has insisted, with “deeply concerning” figures showing more than a quarter of patients wait longer than the target time to start treatment.

Campaigners at Cancer Research UK spoke out after new data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) disclosed that between April and June 2023 only 73.7% of those patients referred with an urgent suspicion of cancer started getting treatment within 62 days.

Performance had improved compared to the previous three months – when only 69.5% of patients started their treatment within the two month target time.

But performance continues to be well below the Scottish Government standard of having 95% of patients starting treatment within such a time following a referral where cancer is suspected.

That target has not been met since the last three months of 2012, more than a decade ago, although figures from the quarter before the Covid pandemic started showed more than four out of five (83.7%) were treated within the target time in October to December 2019.

Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Scotland, Dr Sorcha Hume, said: “It’s unacceptable that around one in four cancer patients aren’t being treated quickly enough.

“This is deeply concerning when a matter of weeks can be enough for some cancers to progress.”

Dr Hume added: “Despite the tireless efforts of NHS staff, it is clear services are struggling to meet demand.

“This is a fixable problem and many of the solutions are laid out in Scotland’s new cancer strategy.

“Staff shortages is one of the main problems facing cancer services in Scotland. It’s crucial the cancer strategy is now fully funded and implemented to ensure cancer patients receive the care they deserve.

“Every cancer target missed is a lost opportunity to save lives. It is essential that waiting times improve in Scotland so people have the best chance of beating cancer.”

Her comments came after the latest figures showed 4,299 Scots were referred with an urgent suspicion of cancer over the period April to June – with this up by 1.6% on the previous three month and 15.5% higher than the last three months of 2019.

But none of Scotland’s 15 regional health boards achieved the target of having 95% of patients start treatment within 62 days – with 61.8% of patients in the Western Isles beginning treatment in this time.

In NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – Scotland’s largest health board – 65.2% of patients started treatment within the target time in April to June.

The data also showed fewer than half of patients (46.5%) suspected of having cervical cancer began treatment within 62 days.

And only 36% of patients referred after bowel cancer testing started treatment within two months.

Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie branded the Scottish Government “negligent” in the wake of the figures.

She hit out: “Cancer services in Scotland are stuck in a state of constant chaos and lives are on the line as a result.

“As Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf let waiting times hit their worst point ever, and services still haven’t recovered from the damage he did.

“NHS staff are working tirelessly to get things back on track, but they are being badly failed by this negligent SNP government.”

Meanwhile Scottish Conservative health spokesperson Dr Sandesh Gulhane stated: “It is utterly shocking that well over a quarter of patients did not start treatment within two months after being diagnosed.

“Starting treatment as early as possible is crucial to a patient’s chances of survival, yet on the SNP’s watch, no NHS board in Scotland is meeting this target.”

The Tory MSP insisted: “SNP ministers cannot continue to hide behind the Covid pandemic for these awful figures, given they have not met their cancer waiting time target for well over a decade.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said Health Secretary Michael Matheson must “pull out all the stops to bring down waiting times”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton stated: “Scots who have been diagnosed with cancer should be able to access treatment quickly and effectively, yet many are being forced to wait day after day for the help they need.

“Early intervention in cancer cases is crucial to chances of survival so the stakes here simply could not be higher – it’s a matter of life and death.”

However the figures did show the target for patients receiving help within 31 days of a decision being made to treat them was met, with 95.2% of patients starting their treatment within a month of this in April to June.

This was up from 94% in the previous three months, with 12 of Scotland’s 15 NHS boards achieving the standard in the most recent quarter.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are treating more patients on 62-and 31-day pathways – and within both standards – than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is positive that the 31-day standard was met this quarter with a median wait for treatment of just four days.

“Diagnostic pressures remain – which is reflected in 62-day performance – and why we continue to redesign services through optimal cancer diagnostic pathways, establishing Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Services and Urology Diagnostic Hubs.

“A further £10 million of non-recurring Cancer Waiting Times funding has been made available in 2023/24 to support cancer performance, with a focus on urology, colorectal and breast.”