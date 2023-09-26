What is the Refugee Convention and how does it influence UK asylum policy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is the Refugee Convention and how does it influence UK asylum policy?

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is set to express concern about the Refugee Convention (Peter Byrne/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is set to express concern about the Refugee Convention (Peter Byrne/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is set to take aim at the United Nations Refugee Convention, using a trip to the US to suggest that the international refugee rules are in need of reform.

Here’s all you need to know about those rules.

– What is the UN Refugee Convention?

It is a key part of the international legal architecture defining who can benefit from refugee status and what rights and protection that status gives individuals. Drafted in the late-1940s and early-1950s, it is a product of the post-war European landscape and the early Cold War period.

In the years since, it has become a foundational document in international law.

No court oversees states’ duties under the UN Refugee Convention, making it very different from the European Convention on Human Rights or EU law. That means that British judges – along with judges in other states – play a key role in interpreting the convention in line with the UK’s international obligations.

– How does it define a refugee?

It defines a refugee as someone who has left their home country due to a “well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion”.

That definition has been the subject of much legal debate, but senior judges have over the years often stressed the importance of avoiding a more restrictive interpretation.

– What influence does it have on the UK?

The UK is a signatory to the convention, so cannot simply ignore its rules. Moreover the country’s asylum system has been designed to be compatible with the convention and its principles are reflected in immigration rules.

There have been concerns raised in recent years that Conservative efforts to tighten border security have amounted an attempt to diverge from the convention’s standards.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Ms Braverman argues that the current approach is incompatible with mass migration, she grapples with thousands of small boat crossings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– What does Article 31 say?

The Home Secretary is set to complain about the application of Article 31 under the Refugee Convention. She will argue that it is “absurd and unsustainable” that people can travel through “multiple safe countries” before coming to the UK.

The convention has been designed to ensure that refugees are not punished for arriving in countries illegally. Individuals are also not required to have come directly from places where they have been placed at risk.

This approach has long been contentious, but part of the logic has been to ensure international cooperation on the sharing of refugees. The convention makes this clear, noting that “the grant of asylum may place unduly heavy burdens on certain countries”.

– How is it linked to Channel crossings and small boats?

Ms Braverman argues that the current approach is incompatible with mass migration, as the Home Secretary grapples with thousands of small boat crossings.

Cumulative arrivals by people crossing the English Channel in small boats
(PA Graphics)

The Home Secretary has long seen international obligations, including the European Convention on Human Rights, as a barrier to a toughening of UK migration policy.

Calls for reform of the Refugee Convention are not new, but it is likely to prove difficult – especially given the fact that some of Ms Braverman’s complaints relate to some of the central principles of the 1951 document.