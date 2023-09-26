UNCRC amendments could leave ‘significant gaps’ in child legal protections

Revised legislative proposals to enshrine children’s rights into law in Scotland could leave “significant gaps” in their legal protection, it has been warned.

MSPs in Holyrood agreed to reconsider the legislation which will incorporate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots Law.

The Bill initially passed unanimously in 2021 – however, the Supreme Court ruled certain aspects of the proposals were ruled not to be within the Scottish Parliament’s legislative competence.

In narrowing the Bill to allow its potential progression through Holyrood, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said public authorities will only be required to comply with the requirements of the UNCRC when delivering duties under powers set by an act of the Scottish Parliament.

If passed, Scotland will be the first part of the UK to incorporate the UNCRC into domestic law.

However, in a letter to the Equalities, Civil Justice and Human Rights Committee, councillor Tony Buchanan, who is the children and young people’s board spokesman at local authority umbrella body Cosla, warned over the implications the amendments could have for legal rights in relation to care and protection.

It would mean councils would not need to incorporate the legislation when delivering duties under UK acts of parliament.

Mr Buchanan warned that the approach would “add substantial complexity to the legal position and nature of legal duty on public authorities” due to the concurrent nature of legislation passed in Scotland and Westminster.

He said: “The approach being taken will leave significant gaps in terms of legal protection of children’s UNCRC rights, including key areas where rights may be at most risk of infringement and where children and young people would expect their legal rights to apply, for example in relation to care and protection and education.

“This risks creating a significant gap between expectations and the practical reality, as the exclusion of key powers and functions from the scope of legislation would mean the practical impact of the change will be significantly more limited than was originally intended and expected.”

He also highlighted “significant concerns” around the workability and practical implementation of the proposals in terms of staff to interpret and implement the duties in practice, while families may struggle to understand their rights.

To address the confusion, Mr Buchanan said a “very clear public message” is require to outline “the limited coverage the UNCRC legislation will have in terms of public authority functions and what this will mean in practice.”