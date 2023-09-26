Scottish Tory votes against own party on environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Tory votes against own party on environment

By Press Association
Tory MSP Maurice Golden had previously criticised the Prime Minster’s decision (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scottish Tory MSP Maurice Golden has voted against an amendment from his own party on the environment.

Mr Golden raised his head above the parapet on Sunday, criticising the Prime Minister’s watering down of climate pledges last week and accusing him of dragging the environment into the “culture wars”.

On Tuesday, he voted against a Tory amendment to a Scottish Government motion in a debate on the climate, with his party saying “net zero goals must be affordable and should not impose expensive costs on households and businesses”.

In a Downing Street speech last week, Rishi Sunak pushed back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars, weakened the plan to phase out gas boilers from 2035 – so households that will struggle the most to switch to heat pumps will not have to make the change – and scrapped the requirement for energy efficiency upgrades to homes.

Speaking to ITV Border ahead of the debate, Mr Golden was asked if he could support his party’s amendment.

“I won’t,” he said.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for me because I’ve supported every amendment and motion of my party, and indeed enforced the rules as chief whip under Ruth Davidson.”

He added: “I feel incredibly sad, it’s disappointing.

“I think there was a way in which the (amendment) could have been constructed that would have allowed me to support, but through discussion that decision was not taken.”

The Tory amendment to the motion fell by 28 votes to 88 while the motion passed by 86 to 29.

Mr Golden also voted against the Government’s motion which said it “deeply regrets … the unilateral reversal of policies set out by the UK Government on 20 September 2023” and “urges the UK Government to listen to overwhelming feedback and rethink what is an unforgivable betrayal of current and future generations, and calls for a new, mutually respectful four-nations partnership in meeting one of the most significant challenges facing people and the planet in this century”.