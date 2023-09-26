Piles of rubbish to be cleared as Tower Hamlets strike ends with pay deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Piles of rubbish to be cleared as Tower Hamlets strike ends with pay deal

By Press Association
Rubbish piled up on a street in Tower Hamlets (Boyana Damyanova/PA)
Rubbish piled up on a street in Tower Hamlets (Boyana Damyanova/PA)

Rubbish that had been piling up on the streets of an east London borough will be collected after striking refuse workers agreed to a pay deal offered by the local council.

About 200 waste service workers and street cleaners had walked out on September 18 following a pay dispute between Unite the Union and Tower Hamlets Council.

On Tuesday, Tower Hamlets’ Unite members in the waste service voted to end the strike after the council offered them an extra £750 and said about 50 agency workers would be brought in-house by the end of December on full council terms and conditions.

Private waste contractors will be employed by the council for the next few weeks to catch up on missed collections and street cleaning.

Rubbish piling up on a street in Tower Hamlets (Boyana Damyanova/PA)

The council said it began employing private contractors to help with the backlog of waste following concerns from the borough’s fire commander last week that the refuse was becoming a serious safety issue.

The union members went on strike after rejecting a pay offer of £1,925, which officials said was a real-terms pay cut.

Executive mayor of Tower Hamlets Lutfur Rahman said: “We value our refuse staff and we have listened to their concerns to see how we can work constructively and collaboratively to resolve this dispute.

Rubbish piled up after about 200 waste service workers and street cleaners began striking on September 18 (Boyana Damyanova/PA)

“Together, we will clear backlogged refuse and clean our streets as quickly as possible.”

Unite regional officer Nick West said: “The strike action inevitably caused major disruption to bin collections and street cleaning services.

“This was entirely avoidable if managers had taken the situation seriously from the outset.

“Our members were determined to secure a fair pay deal so the intervention of the mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman, played a part in helping to resolve this dispute.”