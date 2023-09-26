Nearly third of businesses raised prices last month – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly third of businesses raised prices last month – Labour

By Press Association
Labour said shoppers are paying the price as businesses struggle with rising costs (PA)
Nearly a third of businesses were forced to raise prices last month, Labour said as it accused the Government of making life “harder and harder” for UK firms.

An analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data by the main opposition party found that 1.5 million businesses across the UK reported price hikes from August to September.

Labour expressed concern that many business owners have been hit by still-high inflation of 6.7% and expensive energy bills.

It said 1.3 million businesses in England, 103,000 in Scotland and more than 233,000 in London said they raised prices over the summer.

In Northern Ireland, 43,000 businesses reported price rises, while in Wales the number stood at 65,000.

Shadow business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Businesses are fed up with this Conservative Government, who have run our economy into the ground and are making it harder and harder for firms to keep costs down.

“Ultimately, it is customers paying the price for the Conservatives’ economic failure.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds
Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has criticised the Government (PA)

“Labour will stand up for our high streets across the country.

“We have a plan to revive the great British high street with business rate reforms to help small firms, action on empty shops and antisocial behaviour to bring shoppers back to the high street.”

The party has promised to cut business rates for small firms, with one-off vouchers too for energy efficiency measures.

Plans to give local councils new powers to bring empty shops back into use will also help, Labour said.