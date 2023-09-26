Abortion ‘harassment’ is coming to an end, MSP behind legislation insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Abortion ‘harassment’ is coming to an end, MSP behind legislation insists

By Press Association
Green MSP Gillian Mackay said the days of women facing ‘harassment’ outside abortion clinics were ‘coming to an end’. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Green MSP Gillian Mackay said the days of women facing ‘harassment’ outside abortion clinics were ‘coming to an end’. (Jane Barlow/PA)

The days of women facing “harassment” when seeking an abortion are “coming to an end”, the MSP spearheading a campaign to change the law regarding protests at clinics has insisted.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay said she was on the verge of bringing forward legislation that, if passed, will create buffer zones around clinics, preventing anti-abortion campaigners from gathering.

She already has obtained the necessary cross-party support for her proposed member’s Bill to achieve this at Holyrood – with First Minister Humza Yousaf amongst those who have it given it their backing.

The next step is for her Bill to be formally introduced at the Scottish Parliament, where it will be scrutinised and debated by MSPs.

Ms Mackay said that while the process of taking legislation through Holyrood could be long, she was “determined that we get it right”.

Speaking as the pro-life group 40 Days for Life prepared to begin action in Scotland on Wednesday, Ms Mackay said she would update supporters about the progress of her legislation “very soon”.

The Green MSP said: “My heart, my support and my solidarity are with everyone who will have to face the gauntlet of protests and banners. You should not have to go through it. My Bill will ensure that nobody else has to.”

Ms Mackay added: “These protests are utterly wrong. They are designed to target, shame and intimidate people and to stop them from accessing the healthcare they are entitled to.

“Enough is enough. Their days of harassment are coming to an end. My Bill will stop them for good.”

Ms Mackay said that “really important progress” had been made with her Bill, with the MSP saying she was now “on the verge of bringing forward legislation that will finally put a stop to these awful protests”.

She continued: “I know that the parliamentary process is a long one. I am determined that we get it right and that we do it as quickly as possible. I will be able to give a full update very soon.

“The levels of public and cross-party support I have received show the depth of feeling there is on this and the determination to get it done.”