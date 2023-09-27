Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dame Priti Patel to receive honours at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dame Priti Patel to receive honours at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio at GB News (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former Cabinet ministers Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dame Priti Patel will receive honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Former home secretary Dame Priti will collect her damehood, while Sir Jacob will receive a knighthood – both for political and public service.

The politicians were both on former prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, which was branded a “catalogue of cronies” by his critics.

Dame Priti Patel during a visit to Milton Keynes Police Station in August 2022 (PA/Andrew Boyers)

A convicted murderer who tackled the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attacker will be recognised for his bravery at Windsor Castle.

Steven Gallant was one of four men who confronted convicted terrorist Usman Khan until armed police arrived at the scene in November 2019.

Khan, who had two large knives and a fake suicide belt, stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, and injured three other people before running on to London Bridge.

Mr Gallant, one of two men convicted of killing Barrie Jackson in Hull in 2005, had been allowed out on licence for the first time when the incident occurred.

He will receive the Queen’s Gallantry Medal alongside Darryn Frost, who also confronted Khan.

The decoration is awarded for exemplary acts of bravery.

An image from the attack outside Fishmongers' Hall
Tackling the terrorist (Met Police/PA)

The four men who confronted Khan featured on this year’s Civilian Gallantry List, the last to be approved by the late Queen.

John Crilly and Lukasz Koczocik also stepped in to confront the attacker.

Ex-prisoner Mr Crilly hosed Khan with a fire extinguisher and communications manager Mr Frost jabbed at Khan with a narwhal tusk, sending him off balance.

Mr Gallant then tackled Khan to the ground, where all three restrained him until armed police arrived.

It came after Mr Koczocik used a long ceremonial pike taken from the walls of the Grade II-listed building to disarm Khan.

Mr Koczocik was presented with the Queen’s Gallantry Medal by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

He told the PA news agency: “This medal has brought closure, this attack is behind me and yet it’s an amazing honour.”

Mr Crilly was unable to attend Windsor Castle on Tuesday to receive his medal and his investiture will be rearranged for a later date.

Commodore David Pond, the former chief executive of Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby is set to receive an MBE on Wednesday for services to the sport.

Pauline Barker, the founder of the Devon and Cornwall Wild Swimming group, is also set to receive an MBE for services to swimming in south-west England.