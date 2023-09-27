Parents at concrete crisis school to urge minister to back rebuild plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Parents at concrete crisis school to urge minister to back rebuild plans

By Press Association
St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham has been badly affected by the concrete crisis (Tom Banks/PA)
St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham has been badly affected by the concrete crisis (Tom Banks/PA)

Parents of pupils at a leading secondary school which has largely had to shut due to the reinforced concrete crisis, will tell an education minister on Wednesday that it must be rebuilt.

St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham, which has 1,400 pupils, is regularly among the top-performing state schools at GCSE in the North East.

But reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) has been found in buildings across the site, meaning children in most year groups have had to be taught online for four days a week since term started.

Earlier this week Claire Kelly, the parent of a boy in year 10, said he had only had four days in school since the start of term and added: “This is not the education our children deserve.”

St Leonard’s is on the Department for Education’s list of schools to be rebuilt and parents want it to be moved to the head of the queue.

Schools minister Baroness Barran, who has responsibility for schools capital projects, is visiting the school on Wednesday.

Parents will gather outside the school to welcome her and to get the message across that the school should be rehoused while the rebuild process is urgently undertaken.

The Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust which runs the school said the minister’s visit was “in a supportive capacity to better understand the challenges being faced and how we can ensure our students get back to receiving the high levels of teaching we pride ourselves on”.

The trust has also asked if it can use centre assessed grades (CAG) for GCSE and A-level pupils, which happened across the country during the pandemic, using students’ previous work to judge their abilities.

It has approached the Parliamentary Education Select Committee for assurances that if they were permitted to use CAG “for the duration of this upheaval” that pupils would not be disadvantaged when applying for university or jobs.