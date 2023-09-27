Braverman refugee speech remarks defended by fellow Cabinet minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braverman refugee speech remarks defended by fellow Cabinet minister

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman with United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas at National Center for Missing & Exploited Children during her three-day visit to the US (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Cabinet minister Lucy Frazer has defended the Home Secretary’s remarks on immigration in a speech in Washington, amid a backlash from charities and a rebuke from the UN refugee agency.

Suella Braverman on Tuesday refused to rule out the UK leaving the United Nations’ Refugee Convention if it continues unreformed, warning too of the “existential threat” of uncontrolled migration.

In a lengthy speech to a centre-right think tank, she also attacked the “misguided dogma” of multiculturalism, arguing that it had “failed”, with communities living “parallel lives”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that offering asylum to a person because they are discriminated against for being gay or a woman was not sustainable (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In comments criticised by equalities campaigners, she also said offering asylum to a person because they are discriminated against in their home country for being gay or a woman was not sustainable.

Back in Westminster the address was seen by some as an early leadership pitch by the senior Cabinet minister, who is a favourite of some MPs on the right of the party for her tough stance on illegal migration.

Ms Braverman received the backing of the Culture Secretary, who told Times Radio: “What she was talking about was the importance of integrating people who come here into our communities, and I think that’s a really valid point.”

Put to Ms Frazer that her great grandparents came to the UK as immigrants, she said: “They came because they were fleeing persecution in other countries and they integrated into our society.

“I think what she is talking about is the scale of immigration.”

Echoing Ms Braverman, she also declined to commit to keeping the UK in the UN Refugee Convention.

Cabinet meeting
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer backed the comments made by the Home Secretary (James Manning/PA)

Calls for reform of the charter were swiftly rejected by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which said the convention remained “crucial” for protecting people facing persecution.

Labour also joined in the criticism Ms Braverman, with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accusing her of “scapegoating” LGBT+ people during the Stateside speech.

Singer Sir Elton John also warned that she risked “further legitimising hate and violence” against LGBT+ people.

The visit saw Ms Braverman meet US secretary for homeland security Alejandro Mayorkas, during a visit to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in Alexandria, Virginia.

The meeting saw the pair jointly commit to exploring new ways to stop the spread of AI-generated images of child sexual abuse.

The Home Secretary said it was important to work “hand-in-glove” with the US to tackle the issue.