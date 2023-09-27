Frazer defends Tory MPs who host GB News shows after ‘unacceptable’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frazer defends Tory MPs who host GB News shows after ‘unacceptable’ comments

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer defended Tory colleagues who host GB News shows (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Culture Secretary has defended fellow Tory MPs who host shows on GB News amid controversy over “inappropriate” comments towards a female journalist.

A string of sitting Conservative parliamentarians have regular slots on the channel, which is under fire after Laurence Fox made a series of remarks about Joe political correspondent Ava Evans during an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight, including asking: “Who would want to shag that?”

UK media regular Ofcom confirmed it has received “a number of complaints” about Tuesday night’s comments by Fox, who has been formally suspended by GB News.

Lucy Frazer, who at first declined to condemn Fox’s remarks but later described them as “unacceptable”, said colleagues should be allowed to host shows.

GB News employs Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, former Cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Esther McVey and Philip Davies.

Asked whether that is right, Culture Secretary Ms Frazer told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Well, yes, because there is a broadcasting code which identifies the rules of broadcasting and that does allow presenters who are MPs to take part in current affairs programmes.

“There are specific issues that have been taken to Ofcom in relation to particular programmes and I know that Ofcom is coming to conclusions on those particular issues.”

She dodged a question on whether Mr Anderson should consider axing his £100,000-a-year GB News show, saying: “I think I’ve made my position clear that those comments were inappropriate and unacceptable.

“And I’m pleased that the channel has apologised and I know that Ofcom will be looking into this.”

Earlier on the morning broadcast round, Ms Frazer was more equivocal when asked whether Fox’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“Well as Culture Secretary, you will know that I’m generally in favour of the free press,” she told Times Radio in response, adding that its was a matter for Ofcom.

Labour’s shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire said on X: “Last night’s woman hating on air has hit a new low.

“Should we (women) have to tell a broadcaster that on-air woman-hate is not OK?”

GB News has been found to have breached Ofcom rules three times since it launched in 2021.

The watchdog has several further investigations open into GB News’s compliance with due impartiality rules.

Pressed on whether the channel should be shut down if it continues to break the code, Ms Frazer said: “I know that there are a number of issues in a range of broadcasters at the moment and I don’t think all those broadcasters should be shut down because there are issues.”

Ofcom rules bar serving politicians from acting as newsreaders, interviewers or reporters unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified. They are allowed to host discussions about current affairs.

Mr Davies, who fronts a GB News show with wife Ms McVey, said in a statement to the PA News agency: “Laurence Fox’s disgraceful remarks were completely unacceptable, unjustifiable and indefensible.”