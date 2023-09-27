Susan Hall shrugs off liking Enoch Powell tweet saying offence ‘wasn’t intended’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Susan Hall shrugs off liking Enoch Powell tweet saying offence ‘wasn’t intended’

By Press Association
Tory London mayoral candidate Susan Hall (James Manning/PA)
Tory London mayoral candidate Susan Hall (James Manning/PA)

Tory London mayoral candidate Susan Hall said she “didn’t intend to cause offence” with a string of tweets that caused controversy online.

She was confronted on Wednesday with her history on X, formerly known as Twitter, which included an apparent endorsement of Islamophobic abuse of Labour rival Sadiq Khan.

Ms Hall told an LBC Radio phone-in she “can’t remember” supporting a 2019 post by far-right commentator Katie Hopkins which described the Muslim Mayor as the “nipple height mayor of Londonistan”.

“I tweet, or I used to, all the time,” she said.

The London Assembly member was also asked about liking a tweet in 2020 featuring a picture of former Tory minister Enoch Powell, who was best known for his infamous “rivers of blood” immigration speech that was widely blamed for heightening racial tensions in the 1960s.

The post, uncovered by campaign group Hope Not Hate, depicted him with the words: “It’s never too late to get London back”.

Ms Hall brushed off backing the tweet by saying: “If you’re a serial tweeter, you tend to go through liking all sorts of things.

“If anybody is offended, then obviously I would apologise.”

Any offence “wasn’t intended”, she insisted, saying she was “of course not” a fan of Powell.

Challenged over a tweet in which she called reality TV star Gemma Collins a “stupid fat blonde”, Ms Hall said: “People will throw these tweets at me and I accept it and if I offended anybody, I apologise.”

HS2 project
Susan Hall will run against Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan in next year’s London mayoral election (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Hall will run against Mr Khan in 2024’s London mayoral election, where she hopes to prevent him from getting a third term in office.

She has made reversing the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone and a crackdown on crime central to her campaign.

During the phone-in, she was unable to say whether she would have sacked Dame Cressida Dick, more than a year on from the former Metropolitan Police Commissioner leaving office.

“Things are going very wrong in the Met. Sadiq Khan blames everybody for anything going wrong.”

Asked if she would have kept her in place: “I don’t know is the honest answer.”

Referencing a review by Sir Tom Winsor into the former commissioner’s exit, she said: “The way she was treated was appalling and nobody in any job should be treated so badly.”

Amid speculation Rishi Sunak’s Government could be poised to curtail HS2, Ms Hall said she would “obviously prefer” the high-speed rail line to run all the way to Euston rather than stopping short in the capital’s western suburbs.

Asked whether the Old Oak Common stop is what she wanted for London, she said: “No, it isn’t. And I want the (whole HS2) thing to go ahead. Of course I do.

“But equally, the Government have got to watch to see how much it’s costing.”

She said ministers have not been in touch with her about this “specific issue”, adding: “To be fair, they’ve got much bigger things to think about at the moment.”