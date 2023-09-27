Free bus travel for asylum seekers under ‘active consideration’, says Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Free bus travel for asylum seekers under ‘active consideration’, says Yousaf

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf said his Government is looking at extending free bus travel to asylum seekers (Alamy/PA)
Humza Yousaf said his Government is looking at extending free bus travel to asylum seekers (Alamy/PA)

The Scottish Government is giving “active consideration” to calls to extend free bus travel to asylum seekers, Humza Yousaf has said.

The First Minister added there are some “complex challenges” to be overcome to do so, but he insisted these are “not insurmountable”.

Mr Yousaf stressed the Scottish Government is “open to the idea” as he condemned the “dreadful commentary around refugees we have seen in the last 24 hours from the UK Government”.

His comments came after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the current system means millions of asylum seekers are being incentivised to “try their luck” as she called for the “definition of who qualifies for protection” to be “tightened”.

Suella Braverman has come under fire for comments she made in a speech in Washington DC (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In pre-briefed comments ahead of her speech in Washington DC, the Home Secretary said offering asylum to a person because they are gay, a woman or fearing discrimination in their home country is not sustainable.

But the UN High Commissioner for Refugees released a statement shortly after her speech stressing there is no need for a “more restrictive interpretation” of asylum rules, while the LGBT+ charity Stonewall described Ms Braverman’s words as “incredibly concerning”.

Mr Yousaf said the remarks show the “UK Government have completely lost their way”.

He added: “They will throw refugees under the bus for cheap, narrow political gain. For shame.”

With Holyrood’s Citizen Participation and Public Participation Committee currently considering a petition calling for free bus travel to be extended to asylum seekers, committee convener Jackson Carlaw pressed the First Minister on the issue.

Raising the issue at a six-monthly question session with the First Minister and all of Holyrood’s committee conveners, Mr Carlaw admitted he was hoping to “banjax” Mr Yousaf into agreement.

Mr Carlaw stressed that extending free bus travel to asylum seekers who do not currently qualify for it because of their age would be “enormously valuable”, telling the First Minister of the case of one man who had been forced to walk 10 miles in the rain to get dental treatment as he could not afford the bus fare.

Mr Yousaf said: “If there is one issue I should be banjaxed into I think this is probably a contender.

“In short we are open to this issue and are giving it active consideration.

“There are a number of complex challenges when it comes to what we are able to do in relation to asylum seekers, how they are identified, how we can make a concessionary scheme work. But these are not insurmountable if there is a desire to take forward these issues.

“It has been an issue of live discussion within Government, and if there is a way to do this we are certainly seeking to do that. But it does come with some complexities.”