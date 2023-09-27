Braverman plays down Tory leadership ambition speculation after migration speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Braverman plays down Tory leadership ambition speculation after migration speech

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has played down suggestions that she was using her trip to Washington to fuel a long-term leadership bid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has played down suggestions that she was using her trip to Washington to fuel a long-term leadership bid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Suella Braverman has sought to play down speculation that her major speech this week on migration was an early bid to be the next Tory leader.

The Home Secretary insisted that such questions were “flippant” and that she was working “hand in hand” with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The lengthy address in Washington to a centre-right think tank on Tuesday included calls for drastic reform of the United Nations’ Refugee Convention and warnings of the “existential threat” of uncontrolled migration.

It was seen by many in Westminster as an early leadership pitch by the senior Cabinet minister, who is a favourite of some MPs on the right of the party for her tough stance on illegal migration.

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman
The Home Secretary said she is working ‘hand in hand’ with the PM (PA)

The same speech saw her also attack the “misguided dogma” of multiculturalism and saw her suggest that offering asylum to a person because they are discriminated against in their home country for being gay or a woman was not sustainable.

But Ms Braverman told the PA news agency that she had crossed the Atlantic to discuss a “serious issue” with US officials.

“With respect, that is a slightly flippant interpretation of what is a very serious issue.

“I am here meeting my US counterparts, talking about the epoch-defining challenge of illegal migration and I have set out my observations and my analysis of the problem, inviting international collaboration to find a joint solution.

“I think that is my duty as Home Secretary and I am pleased to be here in America raising the salience of the matter and working with partners.”

The visit saw Ms Braverman meet US secretary for homeland security Alejandro Mayorkas, with the pair jointly committing to exploring new ways to stop the spread of AI-generated images of child sexual abuse.

“I am here working as Home Secretary. I am very pleased to be working hand in hand with the Prime Minister to stop the boats, as he has pledged earlier in the year,” she said.

Ms Braverman is seen as one among the likely contenders on the right of the Tory party in the next leadership race, if Mr Sunak loses the next general election and is forced out by fellow MPs.