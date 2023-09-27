Ken Loach hits out at Starmer and questions Labour’s antisemitism stance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ken Loach hits out at Starmer and questions Labour’s antisemitism stance

By Press Association
Ken Loach attending The Old Oak premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)
British filmmaker Ken Loach has voiced strong criticism of Sir Keir Starmer and Labour’s handling of disputes, especially those related to allegations of antisemitism.

A staunch supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, Loach rejoined the Labour Party in 2017 but faced expulsion in 2021 during the party’s antisemitism crackdown.

He has consistently challenged such allegations, hinting at political motivations aimed at destabilising the leadership of the former Labour leader.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme to discuss his new film The Old Oak, Loach expressed his profound lack of confidence in Sir Keir, suggesting he often backtracks on his statements.

He also claimed Jewish members of the Labour Party are “four times more likely to be expelled than non-Jewish members”.

Asked about Labour’s position on migration, given his new film is a story of two traumatised communities thrown together when a group of Syrian refugees is housed in a neglected former mining village in the north east of England, he said: “I have no confidence in Sir Keir Starmer whatsoever.

“Everything he says he rejects a few months later. I don’t believe a word the man says. And I don’t think people should either.

“They moved so that they are one millimetre closer to the centre than the Tories. I have no trust in Starmer personally or the clique he represents.”

On whether his criticism of Sir Keir stems from the fact that “in your own words, you said you were kicked out of the party”, the director and screenwriter, 87, replied: “It was like an abusive relationship, to be honest.

“I mean, the Labour Party is … its whole processes of dealing with disagreements is very flawed. I mean, it’s something I think BBC News should examine more closely.

“The fact that now, I think, Jewish members of the Labour Party are four times more likely to be expelled than non-Jewish members.”

The interview with BBC presenter Sarah Montague then took a particularly heated turn when she told him the Campaign Against Antisemitism complained to the BBC about their involvement in one of his other films because of his “appalling” views on antisemitism.

In response, Loach accused the public broadcaster of diverting serious conversations into “fraudulent campaigns” aimed at discrediting interviewees.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA)
He said: “Have you got any evidence for that?

“Because otherwise, if you have no evidence, I think you should withdraw it. You’re now purveying another misleading, insulting misrepresentation.”

He went on: “I think the way you and the BBC constantly divert serious conversations into this fraudulent campaign in order to discredit people that you choose to interview on another premise, I think that’s disgraceful.”

Ms Montague told listeners the exchange on whether the BBC should have asked him about allegations of antisemitism was “much, much longer, but as it involved a lot of heat, but not much light, we edited it down”.

She added: “We also asked Labour if Mr Loach was right when he says that Jewish Labour members are four times more likely to be expelled from the party than non-Jewish members.

“A spokesperson came back from Labour saying the implication of deliberate targeting made by Mr Loach is completely false and not based in reality. Indeed, it isn’t even clear from this quote on what statistically reliable basis Mr Loach is attempting to justify such a claim.”

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.