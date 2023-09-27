Government rejects ‘Milly’s law’ in patient commissioner Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government rejects ‘Milly’s law’ in patient commissioner Bill

By Press Association
Milly Main died of an infection at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in 2017 (Kimberly Darroch/PA)
The Scottish Government has rejected amendments to a Bill creating a patient safety commissioner that would strengthen the position of families after major medical incidents.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie proposed a set of amendments – collectively dubbed “Milly’s law” – that would place a duty on the commissioner to advocate for the families of people impacted by a major incident in relation to health care, including helping them get legal representation, bereavement support, the outcomes of investigations and providing information for whistleblowers.

The changes would also place a responsibility on the commissioner to hand a report into a major incident to the chief constable of Police Scotland and the procurator fiscal.

The law was named after 10-year-old Milly Main, who had been in remission from leukaemia at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow before she died from an infection in 2017 believed to have been caused by the hospital’s water supply.

Speaking in favour of the amendments, Dame Jackie said: “The amendments would empower the patient safety commissioner to advocate for people that have been failed by the health care system.

“They would ensure that those affected by such incidents are supported in knowing their rights and getting the appropriate help.

Jackie Baillie
Dame Jackie Baillie tabled the amendments (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“By empowering the role of the commissioner, we can begin to reset the balance between families and powerful public bodies.”

But saying the Government would vote against the amendments, public health minister Jenni Minto said: “We all share the desire for the patient safety commissioner to be able to look into healthcare safety issues arising from major incidents where multiple patients are harmed.

“I’ve considered very carefully how best to achieve this and my view remains that it is more effective to allow the commissioner to be guided by patients on the issues they look into and the actions they take.

“I do not wish to inadvertently tie the commissioner’s hands in respect of the sort of circumstances they can look into and I worry this group of amendments, by adding very specific steps for the commissioner to take in relation to a certain group of incidents, would unintentionally undermine the commissioner’s vital ability to set their own agenda and to look into the issues of most concern to patients.”

Responding, Dame Jackie said she was “genuinely disappointed”, as an amendment placing a function on the commissioner to advocate for those affected by a major incident fell by 48 votes to 58.

Another, which would give the commissioner powers over redress and awards for the victims of a major incident, fell by 47 votes to 59.

A proposed change that would have provided further information for families fell by 50 votes to 58, while the amendment that would require a report be handed to the chief constable and procurator fiscal fell by the same margin.