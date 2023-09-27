No need for ‘newt motel’ as Boris Johnson gets permission to build swimming pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No need for ‘newt motel’ as Boris Johnson gets permission to build swimming pool

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has won permission to build a swimming pool at his Oxfordshire home (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson has won permission to build an outdoor swimming pool at his Oxfordshire country manor, after concerns were raised about the impact it could have on the local newt population.

The former prime minister’s planning application has been met with a holding objection raising concerns that the local population of great crested newts (GCN) could be threatened by the construction.

South Oxfordshire District Council has now granted approval to building work at the Grade II-listed Brightwell Manor he shares with wife Carrie and their three young children.

The ex-MP had previously pledged to “do whatever it takes” to protect the newt population, including building “newt motels” if necessary, to get permission for the planned 11-by-four-metre swimming pool.

Boris Johnson resides at the property with his wife Carrie and their three young children (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Newt numbers are in decline, with habitat loss being their biggest threat, and are protected under UK and European wildlife law.

The planning report published by South Oxfordshire District Council says that the applicant will “enhance” an already existing nearby orchard to help compensate for any loss to biodiversity from the creation of the pool.

Nearby trees must also be protected under the council’s conditions, while he must follow the local authority’s Great Crested Newt mitigation principles.

The council determined that the “scale and design of the proposed development would be in keeping with the character of the building and the surrounding area and would not materially harm the amenity of neighbouring properties or highway safety”.

The original planning application was lodged in June and came after Mr Johnson in 2020 blamed “newt-counting” red tape in the planning system for delays in housebuilding.