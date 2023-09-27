Odd for Tory colleagues to be ‘swanning off’ to host GB News shows, says MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Odd for Tory colleagues to be ‘swanning off’ to host GB News shows, says MP

By Press Association
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg is one of the Tory MPs who host GB News shows (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tory MP Caroline Nokes has criticised a number of her Conservative colleagues for “swanning off” to host shows on GB News.

The Commons Women and Equalities Committee chair said it is “very odd” for colleagues such as Lee Anderson and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg to have presenting gigs while they have a “day job to do”.

Ms Nokes was highly critical of the broadcaster after it aired “blatantly misogynistic, outdated, hideous attitudes” displayed by Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Caroline Nokes was critical of her colleagues (Parliament/PA)

GB News has suspended the pair after Fox attacked journalist Ava Evans by saying “Who would want to shag that?” as he elicited laughs from Wootton.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Ms Nokes urged the communications regulator to investigate.

“I was appalled by a news channel broadcasting such blatantly misogynistic, outdated, hideous attitudes,” she said.

“I think there is a really serious case to answer and I hope that Ofcom can conclude its investigations as swiftly as possible.

“I think it should be taken off air, it was entirely predictable that Laurence Fox was going to come out with a statement that was that offensive.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of The Nation
Lee Anderson talking to Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio at GB News (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But she was also critical of her colleagues who have their own lucrative gigs presenting on GB News.

“I think it’s a very odd relationship to be quite frank and I don’t go on any of their shows,” she said.

“From my perspective if you’re a Member of Parliament you have a day job to do, getting on with the work you have in the House of Commons and not swanning off, and in some cases several times a week, to present a show on a television channel.”

Mr Anderson, the deputy Tory party chair, former Cabinet minister Sir Jacob are joined by Philip Davies and Esther McVey as Tory MPs presenting on GB News.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries also faced criticism for hosting a TalkTV show before standing down as an MP.

Ofcom has previously found that an interview married presenters Ms McVey and Mr Davies did with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on GB News breached impartiality rules.

Sir Jacob’s show is also under investigation for allegedly twice breaching the “politicians as presenters” rule which means “no politician may be used as a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in any news programmes unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified”.