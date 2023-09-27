Poorest people in England ‘will not be smoke-free until after 2050’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poorest people in England ‘will not be smoke-free until after 2050’

By Press Association
While overall smoking rates in England continue to decline, the trend has slowed down (PA)
The most deprived people in England will not be smoke-free until after 2050 – more than 20 years behind the Government’s target, a charity has warned.

In 2019, the Government set out an ambition for England to be smoke-free by 2030.

It commissioned a review, published last June and led by Javed Khan, which said that “without further action England will miss the smoke-free 2030 target by at least seven years, and the poorest areas in society will not meet it until 2044”.

Now, new analysis by Cancer Research UK shows the most deprived 10% of the population is expected still to have higher smoking rates in 2050 and will not be smoke-free by that date (defined as less than 5% of the adult population smoking).

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: “It’s appalling to see that the most deprived communities in England are not projected to be smoke-free until after 2050.

“There are nearly twice as many cancer cases caused by smoking in the poorest areas compared to the wealthiest in England.

“It’s been reported that the Prime Minister is considering raising the age of sale of tobacco – this has broad support and is something we would welcome.

“But we still need tangible action to help people who smoke quit.

“The autumn statement could be the perfect opportunity for (Chancellor) Jeremy Hunt, with cross-party support, to make the tobacco industry pay for the damage it causes.

“All political parties should agree on the critical steps to bring an end to smoking for everyone.”

Since the last UK general election in December 2019, tobacco has caused more than 200,000 cases of cancer in the UK, Cancer Research UK said.

It also pointed to data suggesting that while overall smoking rates in England continue to decline, the trend has slowed down.

A Government spokesman said: “Smoking is a deadly habit – it kills tens of thousands of people each year and places a huge burden on the NHS and the economy.

“We want to encourage more people to quit and meet our ambition to be smoke-free by 2030, which is why we have already taken steps to reduce smoking rates.

“This includes providing one million smokers in England with free vape kits via our world-first ‘swap to stop’ scheme, with a focus on the most deprived areas and groups.

“We are also launching a voucher scheme to incentivise pregnant women to quit and are consulting on mandatory cigarette pack inserts.”